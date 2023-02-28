99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Fire damages duplex in Pequot Lakes

The Pequot Lakes Fire Department responded to the structure fire, reported at 9:21 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, on the corner of Front Street and Patriot Avenue in Pequot Lakes.

A firefighter climbs on a ladder at a house fire.
A Pequot Lakes Fire District firefighter climbs down a ladder outside a duplex on Front Street in downtown Pequot Lakes Monday night, Feb. 27, 2023.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Tim Speier
By Tim Speier
February 28, 2023 11:05 AM

PEQUOT LAKES — A duplex was evacuated Monday, Feb. 27, after a fire started on the outside wall of the home on the corner of Front Street and Patriot Avenue in Pequot Lakes.

The Pequot Lakes Fire Department responded to the home fire, reported at 9:21 p.m. and according to Assistant Fire Chief Daren Nordby, the fire made its way up the wall and into the attic.

When fire crews arrived on scene they found flames and smoke showing from the attic.

Nordby said both occupants of the duplex made it out of the building safely.

On scene until about 11:20 p.m., crews were able to put the fire out and save the building. Norby said the residence is livable though there was significant damage to one room of the structure as crews checked for fire spread. The American Red Cross was contacted to help the residents. There was no preliminary information on what started the fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

A firefighter stands near a fire truck.
Pequot Lakes and Nisswa firefighters clear items from a duplex on Front Street on the east side of Patriot Avenue in downtown Pequot Lakes after a fire Monday night, Feb. 27, 2023.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Assisting at the scene were Nisswa Fire Department, Pequot Lakes Police Department, North Memorial Health Ambulance and the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.

Read more

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

Tim Speier
By Tim Speier
Tim Speier joined the Brainerd Dispatch in October 2021, covering Public Safety.
What To Read Next
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
Listen: Council approves permits for apartment, boarding house in west Brainerd
February 28, 2023 09:48 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A stack of papers with a graphic note stating meetings and agendas
Local
Crosslake City Council, Public Safety Commission to meet
February 28, 2023 09:29 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Creekside Community - Snowy construction
Local
Council approves permits for apartment, boarding house in west Brainerd
February 28, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke