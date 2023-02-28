Fire damages duplex in Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES — A duplex was evacuated Monday, Feb. 27, after a fire started on the outside wall of the home on the corner of Front Street and Patriot Avenue in Pequot Lakes.

The Pequot Lakes Fire Department responded to the home fire, reported at 9:21 p.m. and according to Assistant Fire Chief Daren Nordby, the fire made its way up the wall and into the attic.

When fire crews arrived on scene they found flames and smoke showing from the attic.

Nordby said both occupants of the duplex made it out of the building safely.

On scene until about 11:20 p.m., crews were able to put the fire out and save the building. Norby said the residence is livable though there was significant damage to one room of the structure as crews checked for fire spread. The American Red Cross was contacted to help the residents. There was no preliminary information on what started the fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pequot Lakes and Nisswa firefighters clear items from a duplex on Front Street on the east side of Patriot Avenue in downtown Pequot Lakes after a fire Monday night, Feb. 27, 2023. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Assisting at the scene were Nisswa Fire Department, Pequot Lakes Police Department, North Memorial Health Ambulance and the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.

Read more







TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .