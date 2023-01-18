Fire damages home in Wadena County

STAPLES — A home was severely damaged Friday, Jan. 13, after it caught fire on County Highway 7 in Wadena County.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire, reported at 7:26 a.m. in Bullard Township, north of Staples. According to the report, deputies arrived on scene and found flames covering part of the home.

Deputies found no vehicle at the home and learned the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Fire departments from Staples, Verndale and Sebeka were able to extinguish the fire prior to it destroying the entire home. The Staples Fire Department responded back to the scene two other times later in the day due to the fire restarting.

No injuries were reported. The fire and its cause are under investigation, the sheriff’s office reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assisting at the scene were the Staples Ambulance and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.