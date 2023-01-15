Fire destroys 2 fish houses on Roy Lake

NISSWA — Two fish houses burned to the ice Saturday, Jan. 14, after a fire on Roy Lake in Crow Wing County.

The Nisswa Fire Department responded to the fire, reported at 1:43 p.m. in Nisswa. According to Nisswa Fire Chief Shawn Bailey, when fire crews arrived they found one house engulfed in flames and an adjacent house on fire.

Bailey said crews brought the rescue buggy, a tracked all-terrain vehicle, to reach the fish houses. Responders drilled a hole and sucked water out of the lake with the buggy to extinguish the fires. A bucket line was also created to control the blaze.

Bystanders helped pull two other fish houses away before the fire was able to spread further, Bailey said.

The fire is believed to have started inside the battery box of one of the fish houses.

There were 10 firefighters on scene for about an hour. No injuries were reported.

Assisting at the scene was the Nisswa Police Department.

