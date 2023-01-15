99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Fire destroys 2 fish houses on Roy Lake

The Nisswa Fire Department responded to the fire, reported at 1:43 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, in Nisswa.

Fish house smoking on Roy Lake from fire.
A firefighter with the Nisswa Fire Department puts out a fish house fire Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, on Roy Lake.
Contributed / Nisswa Fire Department
Tim Speier
By Tim Speier
January 15, 2023 05:36 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

NISSWA — Two fish houses burned to the ice Saturday, Jan. 14, after a fire on Roy Lake in Crow Wing County.

The Nisswa Fire Department responded to the fire, reported at 1:43 p.m. in Nisswa. According to Nisswa Fire Chief Shawn Bailey, when fire crews arrived they found one house engulfed in flames and an adjacent house on fire.

Bailey said crews brought the rescue buggy, a tracked all-terrain vehicle, to reach the fish houses. Responders drilled a hole and sucked water out of the lake with the buggy to extinguish the fires. A bucket line was also created to control the blaze.

Bystanders helped pull two other fish houses away before the fire was able to spread further, Bailey said.

Fish house smoking on Roy Lake from fire.
1/6: The Nisswa Fire Department puts out a fish house fire Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, on Roy Lake.
Fish house smoking on Roy Lake from fire.
2/6: The Nisswa Fire Department puts out a fish house fire Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, on Roy Lake.
Fish house smoking on Roy Lake from fire.
3/6: The Nisswa Fire Department puts out a fish house fire Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, on Roy Lake.
Fish house smoking on Roy Lake from fire.
4/6: The Nisswa Fire Department puts out a fish house fire Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, on Roy Lake.
Fish house smoking on Roy Lake from fire.
5/6: The Nisswa Fire Department staging equipment Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, on Roy Lake.
Fish house smoking on Roy Lake from fire.
6/6: A firefighter with the Nisswa Fire Department puts out a fish house fire Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, on Roy Lake.

The fire is believed to have started inside the battery box of one of the fish houses.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were 10 firefighters on scene for about an hour. No injuries were reported.

Assisting at the scene was the Nisswa Police Department.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

Read more
Aitkin County Squad winter
Local
Body found during Aitkin County missing person search
The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office found a body while searching Anne Wyatt, 55.
January 15, 2023 04:38 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk sitting behind his desk.
Local
Welk looks to continue serving community as Cass County Sheriff
On Tuesday, Jan. 3, Bryan Welk was sworn in as the newly elected Cass County Sheriff.
January 14, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
People cleaning up the snow-covered trails.
Local
Strong winter storms lead to extensive cleanup on area trails
Multiple intense winter storms wreaked havoc for local recreation clubs preparing to open for the season.
January 13, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire.
Local
Fire destroys Pillager home
The Pillager Fire Department responded to the fire at 10:53 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the back corner of the home.
January 13, 2023 12:29 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier

Related Topics: NISSWANISSWA FIRE DEPARTMENTCROW WING COUNTYFIRES
Tim Speier
By Tim Speier
Tim Speier joined the Brainerd Dispatch in October 2021, covering Public Safety.
What To Read Next
Morrison County sheriff's squad car
Local
Little Falls crash injures Brainerd man
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 4:25 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, in Belle Prairie Township, north of Little Falls.
January 15, 2023 04:49 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Ocean waves.jpg
Local
Tech Savvy: Moving videos from phone can free space and save memories
Thumb drives provide a useful way to store and transfer a lot of information in a tiny package.
January 15, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
births.JPG
Local
Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Brainerd, births
An area listing of birth announcements.
January 15, 2023 01:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
births.JPG
Local
Lakewood Health System, Staples, births
An area listing of birth announcements.
January 15, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report