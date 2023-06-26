Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Fire destroys Baxter home, garage

The homeowner was fueling a lawnmower when the fire broke out.

Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
Today at 5:27 PM

BAXTER — A Baxter homeowner lost his house and garage to a fire Monday morning, June 26.

The Brainerd Fire Department responded to the call just before 10 a.m. Monday on the 5300 block of Clearwater Road.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Deputy Fire Chief Dave Cox said it started just outside of the garage when the homeowner was fueling a lawnmower. The owner did not have a phone on him at the time but flagged down a passerby to call 911. He was not injured.

Crews were met on arrival with large flames and ammunition going off in the garage as a result of the fire, creating dangerous conditions.

“We just fought defensively from the outside and stayed clear of the garage — just put water on it from a little bit of a distance,” Cox said. “And then once that stopped, then we went to an offensive attack inside the house.”

The garage was destroyed, and Cox said the house is unlivable and likely a total loss as well.

Firefighters from Brainerd and Deerwood were on scene for about two hours, with Deerwood crews called to help with manpower and an air trailer to help fill self-contained breathing apparatus bottles.

The Baxter Police Department, North Memorial Health Ambulance and Crow Wing Power also responded to the scene.

Theresa Bourke started working at the Dispatch in July 2018, covering Brainerd city government and area education, including Brainerd Public Schools and Central Lakes College.
