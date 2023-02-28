99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Fire destroys Garrison area home

A home on fire.
Contributed / Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office
Tim Speier
By Tim Speier
February 28, 2023 11:23 AM

GARRISON — A family lost their home Monday, Feb. 27, after a fire started in the garage on County Highway 8 southeast of Brainerd in Crow Wing County.

The Garrison Fire Department responded to the house fire at 8:44 a.m. on the 10000 block of County Highway 8. Fire Chief Bruce Breun said the fire started in the connected garage and made its way into the home.

Contributed / Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office

When fire crews arrived on scene, they found the home engulfed in flames. Breun said the family was home at the time and made it out safely. The home was a complete loss and the American Red Cross was contacted to help the family.

Garrison firefighters were at the house until about 5:30 p.m., with mutual aid from Deerwood, Crosby, Ironton and Cuyuna fire departments. No injuries were reported.

Breun said icy conditions brought by Monday morning’s freezing rain made for a dangerous drive for firefighters responding to the house fire.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Assisting at the scene were North Memorial Health Ambulance and the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.

Read more

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

Tim Speier
By Tim Speier
Tim Speier joined the Brainerd Dispatch in October 2021, covering Public Safety.
