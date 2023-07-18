Fire destroys home in Oak Lawn Township

BRAINERD — The air was filled with smoke along County Highway 25 as the Brainerd Fire Department responded to a house fire Monday, July 17, on the 13000 block of Ironwood Drive.

The fire department responded to the call, reported at 1:23 p.m. in Oak Lawn Township, east of Brainerd. Deputy Chief Dave Cox said when crews arrived they found the garage burned to the ground and the fire was working its way into the house.

Finding the homeowner on the back porch, Tony Cyr said he and others from the area who were alerted to the fire were able to get her to safety before the fire spread. Cyr, who is a client at the nearby Pine Shadows dog training and boarding facility, smelled the fire and rode a four-wheeler to the scene. Cyr said they rescued one dog but he was waiting across the street as other pets were still missing.

The homeowner was rescued off the back porch by a few good Samaritans Monday, July 17, 2023. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

The homeowner was transported by North Memorial Health Ambulance to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center with unknown injuries, Cox said.

Fire Chief Tim Holmes said they had to bring in 4,000 gallons of water to fight the fire. There were 22 firefighters on scene and crews left around 3:30 p.m. with no injuries to emergency personnel.

The State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.

Assisting at the scene was the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.

1 / 4: Brainerd firefighters spray water on a home Monday, July 17, 2023, on Ironwood Drive east of Brainerd. 2 / 4: Brainerd firefighters spray water on a home Monday, July 17, 2023, on Ironwood Drive east of Brainerd. 3 / 4: 4 / 4: Brainerd firefighters spray water on a home on Ironwood Drive east of Brainerd Monday, July 17, 2023. The occupant of the home was transported by North Memorial Health Ambulance to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd.

