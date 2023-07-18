6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Fire destroys home in Oak Lawn Township

People rescue woman from deck. One dog rescued. Additional pets unaccounted for in aftermath of fire.

Brainerd firefighters spray water on smoldering home.
Brainerd firefighters spray water on a home on Ironwood Drive east of Brainerd Monday, July 17, 2023. The occupant of the home was transported by North Memorial Health Ambulance to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Tim Speier
By Tim Speier
Today at 8:09 PM

BRAINERD — The air was filled with smoke along County Highway 25 as the Brainerd Fire Department responded to a house fire Monday, July 17, on the 13000 block of Ironwood Drive.

The fire department responded to the call, reported at 1:23 p.m. in Oak Lawn Township, east of Brainerd. Deputy Chief Dave Cox said when crews arrived they found the garage burned to the ground and the fire was working its way into the house.

Finding the homeowner on the back porch, Tony Cyr said he and others from the area who were alerted to the fire were able to get her to safety before the fire spread. Cyr, who is a client at the nearby Pine Shadows dog training and boarding facility, smelled the fire and rode a four-wheeler to the scene. Cyr said they rescued one dog but he was waiting across the street as other pets were still missing.

Brainerd firefighters were on the scene of a house fire, Monday, July 17, 2023, on Ironwood Drive in Brainerd.
The homeowner was rescued off the back porch by a few good Samaritans Monday, July 17, 2023.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

The homeowner was transported by North Memorial Health Ambulance to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center with unknown injuries, Cox said.

Fire Chief Tim Holmes said they had to bring in 4,000 gallons of water to fight the fire. There were 22 firefighters on scene and crews left around 3:30 p.m. with no injuries to emergency personnel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

The State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.

Assisting at the scene was the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters with a home burning in the background.
1/4: Brainerd firefighters spray water on a home Monday, July 17, 2023, on Ironwood Drive east of Brainerd.
Firefighters with a home burning in the background.
2/4: Brainerd firefighters spray water on a home Monday, July 17, 2023, on Ironwood Drive east of Brainerd.
Brainerd firefighters were on the scene of a house fire, Monday, July 17, 2023, on Ironwood Drive in Brainerd.
3/4: 
Brainerd firefighters spray water on smoldering home.
4/4: Brainerd firefighters spray water on a home on Ironwood Drive east of Brainerd Monday, July 17, 2023. The occupant of the home was transported by North Memorial Health Ambulance to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd.

Read more

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

Tim Speier
By Tim Speier
Tim Speier joined the Brainerd Dispatch in October 2021, covering Public Safety.
What To Read Next
Morrison County sheriff's squad car
Local
Morrison County deputy severely injured while directing traffic at Pierz music festival
1h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Fire trucks outside the fire department.
Local
Brainerd firefighters respond to motorcycle fire, other calls
1h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Morrison County Sheriff Squad close
Local
Motorcycle crash injures Bowlus woman
2h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
071823-CO-weekly-reports-northerns.jpg
Northland Outdoors
CO Reports: Remember your zone size limits for Northern Pike
4h ago
 · 
By  Joe Albert, Communications coordinator | Division of Enforcement | MN DNR
The Brainerd Ski Loons form a water skiing pyramid.
Local
Ski Loons perform at Lum Park
9h ago
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
People watch trucks race over berms and through mud pits during the Built 2 Beat Mud Races at the fair Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Pillager.
Local
Mud racing at the Cass County Fair
1d ago
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey