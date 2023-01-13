Fire destroys Pillager home

PILLAGER — A homeowner arrived home to find their house ablaze Thursday, Jan. 12, on the 7900 block of County Highway 1 in Cass County.

Pillager Fire Chief Greg Ringler said the Pillager Area Fire and Rescue team responded at 10:53 a.m. and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the back corner of the home.

Ringler said the department called for mutual aid, bringing in water and firefighters from the Pequot Lakes and Nisswa fire departments.

Firefighters contained the fire to one end of an addition to the house, though there was extensive heat and smoke damage to the rest of the home.

Between the three departments, 28 firefighters helped extinguish the fire over 2.5 hours, using 21,000 gallons of water.

No injuries were reported. The homeowner is receiving assistance from the Red Cross as the home is uninhabitable, Ringler said.

Ringler said the cause of the fire was undetermined but not suspicious.

