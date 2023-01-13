99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Fire destroys Pillager home

The Pillager Fire Department responded to the fire at 10:53 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the back corner of the home.

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire.
The Pillager Fire Department along with the Pequot Lakes Fire Department and the Nisswa Fire Department work together to extinguish a fire Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, on the 7900 block of County Highway 1 in Cass County.
Contributed / Nisswa Fire Department
By Tim Speier
January 13, 2023 12:29 PM
PILLAGER — A homeowner arrived home to find their house ablaze Thursday, Jan. 12, on the 7900 block of County Highway 1 in Cass County.

Pillager Fire Chief Greg Ringler said the Pillager Area Fire and Rescue team responded at 10:53 a.m. and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the back corner of the home.

Smoke seen from the roadway.
1/4: Smoke could be seen from the roadway as crews worked to extinguish a fire Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, on the 7900 block of County Highway 1 in Cass County.
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire.
2/4: Fire trucks at a fire Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, on the 7900 block of County Highway 1 in Cass County.
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire.
3/4: Fire trucks at a fire Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, on the 7900 block of County Highway 1 in Cass County.
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire.
4/4: The Pillager Fire Department along with the Pequot Lakes Fire Department and the Nisswa Fire Department worked together to extinguish a fire Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, on the 7900 block of County Highway 1 in Cass County.

Ringler said the department called for mutual aid, bringing in water and firefighters from the Pequot Lakes and Nisswa fire departments.

Firefighters contained the fire to one end of an addition to the house, though there was extensive heat and smoke damage to the rest of the home.

Between the three departments, 28 firefighters helped extinguish the fire over 2.5 hours, using 21,000 gallons of water.

No injuries were reported. The homeowner is receiving assistance from the Red Cross as the home is uninhabitable, Ringler said.

Ringler said the cause of the fire was undetermined but not suspicious.

