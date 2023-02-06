99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
|
Fire destroys Wadena County barn full of goats

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office responded to the barn fire, reported at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in Orton Township, north of Nimrod.

A barn engulfed in flames.
Flames engulf a barn filled with goats Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Orton Township, north of Nimrod.
Contributed / Wadena County Sheriff’s Office
By Dispatch staff report
February 06, 2023 04:59 PM
NIMROD — A barn and all the livestock within it were lost in a fire Saturday, Feb. 4, in Wadena County.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire, reported at 7:15 p.m. in Orton Township, north of Nimrod. According to a news release, deputies and other emergency personnel arrived to find the barn engulfed in flames.

The barn, used to house goats and owned by Akiing 8th Fire Solar, was a total loss and all the livestock in the barn perished. The cause of the fire was believed to be heat sources used inside the barn.

Assisting at the scene were fire departments from Wadena, Sebeka, Menahga, Verndale and Park Rapids, Tri-County Ambulance, Lakewood Health Ambulance and the Wadena County Highway Department.

By Dispatch staff report
