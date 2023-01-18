Firefighters assist with 2 crashes

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to two vehicle crashes over the weekend to provide assistance.

The first was at 2:25 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the intersection of Elder Drive and Forthun Road in Baxter. The second was reported at 8:51 a.m. Sunday on the 8800 block of Wise Road.

Firefighters also responded to a report of a fire at 8:10 p.m. Friday at Shipman Auto Parts, 1711 SE 13th St. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a controlled brush fire.