News
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Firefighters find body of woman inside burned house

The house is located on the 700 block of Seventh Avenue Northeast.

A fire truck in front of a house in northeast Brainerd.
The Brainerd Fire Department investigates a house fire Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in northeast Brainerd. The body of a woman was found in the house.
Chelsey Perkins / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
December 09, 2022 03:30 PM
BRAINERD — A woman was found dead following a report of a house fire Friday, Dec. 9, in northeast Brainerd.

The Brainerd Police Department received a report of a residential structure fire at 12:12 p.m. Friday on the 700 block of Seventh Avenue Northeast. Officers responded to the scene, along with personnel from the Brainerd Fire Department and North Memorial Health Ambulance.

The residence was filled with smoke upon arrival, and a woman was found dead inside. The woman’s body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident.

Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes declined to comment and referred questions to police, as the case is an open investigation. Deputy Police Chief John Davis referred questions to the state fire marshal’s office. The fire marshal’s office declined further comment until the case is closed.

According to Crow Wing County property records, the home was built in 1940, and the property is valued at $64,400.

Related Topics: FIRESBRAINERDBRAINERD FIRE DEPARTMENTBRAINERD POLICE DEPARTMENT
By Dispatch staff report
