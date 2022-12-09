Firefighters find body of woman inside burned house

BRAINERD — A woman was found dead following a report of a house fire Friday, Dec. 9, in northeast Brainerd.

The Brainerd Police Department received a report of a residential structure fire at 12:12 p.m. Friday on the 700 block of Seventh Avenue Northeast. Officers responded to the scene, along with personnel from the Brainerd Fire Department and North Memorial Health Ambulance.

The residence was filled with smoke upon arrival, and a woman was found dead inside. The woman’s body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident.

Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes declined to comment and referred questions to police, as the case is an open investigation. Deputy Police Chief John Davis referred questions to the state fire marshal’s office. The fire marshal’s office declined further comment until the case is closed.

According to Crow Wing County property records, the home was built in 1940, and the property is valued at $64,400.

