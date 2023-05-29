99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Firefighters respond to fire near Cypress Drive and Highway 210

The Brainerd Fire Department reports several wildfires over Memorial Day weekend

A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck
The Brainerd Fire Department on Laurel Street.
Brainerd Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:30 PM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to several small wildland fires during Memorial Day weekend, including one Sunday night, May 28, at the southeast corner of Cypress Drive and Highway 210 in Brainerd.

The spot is in a wooded area where several homeless people have been staying, Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes reported.

Read more

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is investigating the fire’s cause but believe there was a campfire back in the area near where the fire started.

Firefighters were on site for about an hour and a half.

The fire was reported at 6:27 p.m. Sunday.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
An ambulance is seen in the distance behind a square stating crash.
Local
Trucks collide, cause life-threatening injuries to 1 driver
May 29, 2023 05:36 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
EP Crash
Local
14-year-old boy injured in ATV crash near Alexandria Sunday
May 29, 2023 10:13 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
A closeup typewriter view spells News from the Brainerd Dispatch
Local
Park Board to meet June 6
May 29, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Man behind the counter with a griddle in picture.
Local
Grilling goes flat: Griddles becoming popular in outdoor cooking
May 26, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Eli Schultz.jpeg
Local
Fine Arts Student of the Week: Senior aspires for future as graphic designer
May 29, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Paul J. Radomski
Local
Biologist Paul Radomski to kick off library’s Brown Bag Lunch series
May 28, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
prm-2023-lakes-area-dining-guide.jpg
Exclusive
Lifestyle
2023 Lakes Area Dining Guide
May 24, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal