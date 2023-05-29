Firefighters respond to fire near Cypress Drive and Highway 210

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department responded to several small wildland fires during Memorial Day weekend, including one Sunday night, May 28, at the southeast corner of Cypress Drive and Highway 210 in Brainerd.

The spot is in a wooded area where several homeless people have been staying, Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes reported.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is investigating the fire’s cause but believe there was a campfire back in the area near where the fire started.

Firefighters were on site for about an hour and a half.

The fire was reported at 6:27 p.m. Sunday.