Firefighters respond to grass fire in Baxter

House across the street from the grass fire.
Glenwood Drive, just off of Excelsior Drive, is the site of a grass fire Friday, July 7, 2023, in Baxter as firefighters from the Brainerd Fire Department extinguished the fire. Dry conditions continue across the area. But the National Weather Service reported a chance for thunderstorms, with a few isolated strong to severe storms as possible Sunday night, July 9. The weather service stated there are periodic chances for thunderstorms this week.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 6:39 PM
Burnt area where there was a grass fire.
Glenwood Drive, just off of Excelsior Drive, is the site of a grass fire Friday, July 7, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Burnt area where there was a grass fire.
Glenwood Drive, just off of Excelsior Drive, is the site of a grass fire Friday, July 7, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

By Dispatch staff report
By Dispatch staff report

