Firefighters respond to illegal burning of brush in Brainerd
BRAINERD — The Brainerd Fire Department Thursday, April 27, responded to two reports of illegal brush burning in the city.
The first report was at 12:49 p.m. for smoke in the area of the 1700 block of Pine Street. The second report was at 4:40 p.m. for smoke in the area of the 1200 block of Northeast Fifth Avenue. In both cases, firefighters determined the smoke was related to the illegal burning of brush.
Fire crews also were called:
- At 12:45 p.m. Thursday for a vehicle crash at Northwest Fourth and Washington streets. Firefighters assisted at the scene.
- At 4:24 p.m. Thursday for a fire alarm on the 800 block of Oak Street. The alarm was determined to be unfounded.
- At 7:59 a.m. Thursday for a vehicle crash at Business Highway 371 and Depot Street. Firefighters were canceled en route.
- At 2 p.m. Wednesday to the 8000 block of Industrial Road for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a false alarm.
