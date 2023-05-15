99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Summer season begins with fishing opener

Photos from the fishing opener.

An angler takes a bass off the hook while standing on the shoreline.
Jack Franzen takes a bass off the hook while fishing on opening day Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Gull Lake Narrows.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Today at 5:57 AM
Anglers fish from the shore and from a pier.
Anglers get out fishing on opening day Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Gull Lake Narrows.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Anglers get out fishing on opening day Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Gull Lake Narrows.
An angler releases a bass into the water after catching it from shore.
15/16: Jack Franzen releases a bass while fishing on opening day Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Gull Lake Narrows.
An angler takes a bass off the hook while standing on the shoreline.
16/16: Jack Franzen takes a bass off the hook while fishing on opening day Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Gull Lake Narrows.

Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Growing up in the Brainerd lakes area I realized that I never wanted to leave, so it is a true blessing that I was able to find a job at the Dispatch doing something I love. As a visual journalist, I work in the mediums of photography and videography to bring our readers everything from sports, hard news, weather and local events to slice of life documentation of our coverage area.
