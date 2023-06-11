Flag Day event set for June 14

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Elks Lodge No. 615 will have a traditional Flag Day ceremony at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, on the east lawn of the Historic Crow Wing County Courthouse in Brainerd-.
Everyone is encouraged to attend and witness the history of the flag of the United States through the presentation of the colors by a military color guard and an explanation of the significance and tradition of the nation’s flags through the years.
In 1949, President Harry Truman signed legislation designating June 14 of each year as national Flag Day.
Though Flag Day is not a federal holiday, the U.S. Government encourages its citizens to display old glory outside of their homes and businesses.
For more information, contact the Brainerd Elks Lodge or visit
BrainerdElks615.org
.
