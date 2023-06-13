Flames shot out second story of abandoned home in Brainerd

BRAINERD — An abandoned house used by squatters caught fire Saturday, June 12, on the 400 block of B Street in Brainerd.

The Brainerd Fire Department responded to the fire, reported at 1:47 a.m. by a passerby, said Fire Chief Tim Holmes.

Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch

When first responders arrived they found flames coming from the second-story windows. Holmes said the house was known to first responders as a place used by squatters and a primary and secondary search was conducted to locate any individuals in the home. None were found.

Holmes said firefighters were on scene for roughly 4.5 hours until about 6:30 a.m. and assistance was requested from the Deerwood Fire Department. No injuries were reported. Before the fire, the house was abandoned and determined to be uninhabitable.

A woman who lived in the neighborhood said the home was known to the neighborhood as a place which squatters would frequently visit.

Assisting at the scene were the Brainerd Police Department and North Memorial Health Ambulance.