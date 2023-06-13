99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Flames shot out second story of abandoned home in Brainerd

The Brainerd Fire Department responded to the fire, reported at 1:47 a.m. Saturday, June 12, on the 400 block of B Street in Brainerd and searched a home known to be used by squatters.

A home with visible burn marks on the outside
The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a fire, reported at 1:47 a.m. by a passerby Saturday, June 12, on the 400 block of B Street in Brainerd.
Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 8:22 PM

BRAINERD — An abandoned house used by squatters caught fire Saturday, June 12, on the 400 block of B Street in Brainerd.

The Brainerd Fire Department responded to the fire, reported at 1:47 a.m. by a passerby, said Fire Chief Tim Holmes.

A home with visible burn marks on the outside
The Brainerd Fire Department responded to a fire, reported at 1:47 a.m. by a passerby Saturday, June 12, on the 400 block of B Street in Brainerd.
Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch

When first responders arrived they found flames coming from the second-story windows. Holmes said the house was known to first responders as a place used by squatters and a primary and secondary search was conducted to locate any individuals in the home. None were found.

Holmes said firefighters were on scene for roughly 4.5 hours until about 6:30 a.m. and assistance was requested from the Deerwood Fire Department. No injuries were reported. Before the fire, the house was abandoned and determined to be uninhabitable.

Read more

A woman who lived in the neighborhood said the home was known to the neighborhood as a place which squatters would frequently visit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assisting at the scene were the Brainerd Police Department and North Memorial Health Ambulance.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
A vehicle crash
Local
Brainerd crash injures 2
June 12, 2023 07:48 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
4249510+0530_emergency-sign-2.jpg
Local
Rollover crash injures driver
June 12, 2023 07:19 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
Listen: BHS grad to appear on 'Jeopardy!'
June 12, 2023 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
flag day.jpg
Local
Flag Day event set for June 14
June 11, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Confidence Learning Center’s Camp Classic logo.
Local
Sertoman Mariucci Fest set for June 15
June 11, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Public Schools jpg.JPG
Local
Brainerd Public Schools announces free summer meal program
June 11, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal