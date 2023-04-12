99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Flood watch in effect for Mississippi River at Aitkin, Fort Ripley

The watch is in effect until further notice as the river is expected to reach flood stage Friday in Aitkin and Monday in Fort Ripley.

Five day forecast graphic
Contributed / National Weather Service in Duluth
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 2:40 PM

BRAINERD — The National Weather Service in Duluth issued a flood watch for the Mississippi River at Aitkin and Fort Ripley.

The watch is in effect until further notice, the National Weather Service reported Tuesday, April 11. The weather service previously reported flood warnings for Fort Ripley and Aitkin were possible by the end of this week due to above normal temperatures causing a rapid snowmelt and increased river flows.

At 1 p.m. Wednesday the Mississippi River in Aitkin was at 10.9 feet. The flood stage at Aitkin is 13 feet, which is expected to be reached Friday morning. There is a 95% chance of minor and moderate flooding this spring in Aitkin, the National Weather Service in Duluth previously reported.

When the Mississippi River in Aitkin reaches 13 feet the boat ramp at the Aitkin City Park floods, a few driveways in the Cedarbrook area become covered with water and minor farmland flooding occurs. At 15 feet a few homes in the Cedarbrook area would be surrounded by water and the city park would be flooded.

Historic high crests of the Mississippi River in Aitkin:

ADVERTISEMENT

  • 22.49 feet in 1950, 
  • 19.5 feet in 1905, 
  • 19.3 feet in 1916,
  • 18.8 feet in 1944,
  • 18.77 feet in 1948. 

Recent high crests were:

  • 15.38 feet in 2020, 
  • 12.59 feet in 2018, 
  • 13.02 feet in 2017, 
  • 14.17 feet in 2016,
  • 12.26 feet in 2015.

At 9 a.m. Wednesday the Mississippi River at Fort Ripley was at 7.18 feet. The flood stage at Fort Ripley is 10.5 feet, which is expected to be reached by Monday afternoon. At 10.5 feet, flooding of low lying areas adjacent to the Mississippi River is expected.
There is a 95% chance this spring of minor flooding and a 61% chance of moderate flooding at Fort Ripley, the weather service reported.

Moderate flooding at Fort Ripley occurs when the river reaches 12.5 feet and major flooding occurs when the river reaches 26 feet.

Historic high crests of the Mississippi River in Fort Ripley:

  • 14.30 feet in 1966, 
  • 14.15 feet in 1997, 
  • 13.84 feet in 2001, 
  • 13.6 feet in 1965, 
  • 13.3 feet in 1950. 

Recent high crests were:

  • 11.36 feet in 2020, 
  • 11.05 feet in 2016,
  • 10.34 feet in 2015, 
  • 9.71 feet in 2005,
  • 6.90 feet in 2004.

A flood advisory, issued Monday by the National Weather Service in Duluth, also remained in effect for Aitkin, Cass and Crow Wing counties into Thursday afternoon. The advisory was a warning to residents to be cautious as water could creep on to roads, pond near buildings and swell waterways.
Temperatures will remain above average Thursday, with a high of 67 degrees, and Friday, with a high of 72 degrees, but starting Thursday and into the weekend there is a chance for precipitation in the Brainerd area. Thursday’s forecast calls for a 20% chance of rain, Friday there’s a 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms and rain and thunderstorms are likely Saturday morning. The rain is expected to switch over to snow Sunday and Monday.

The National Weather Service in Duluth asked area residents to report observed flooding to local emergency services, law enforcement and to the National Weather Service in Duluth by calling. 800-685-8612.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more
Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Pussy willows have emerged near Beaver Dam Road.
Local
The signs of spring
April 12, 2023 12:59 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Make it OK training graphic
Local
Crow Wing Energized: Still stigma? Are you kidding me?
April 12, 2023 10:57 AM
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
LISTEN: Risky Business owner charged with tobacco-related tax crime
April 12, 2023 10:25 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
0921blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - April 12
April 12, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Herath, Dave.jpg
Sports
Athletics: 5 to be inducted into Warrior Athletic Hall
April 10, 2023 04:06 PM
Brainerd Warrior hockey coach Howie Borden talks to a player.
Prep
Boys Hockey: The search for a new Warrior coach begins
April 11, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
041123-ask-a-trooper-trailer-balls.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: What can you tell me about trailer hitch and ball sizes?
April 11, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol