For the love of speed

BRAINERD — Though it can be heard for miles around, nothing can describe the feeling of having your bones rattled next to the starting line of the 2023 Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway.

As the sport continues to grow , those who have been around take the time to talk and explain their sport as more and more new people come to spectate. And sometimes, that's all it takes to find a new passion or to build onto that family, which is racing.

Caylie “Jo-Jo” Miller, middle, of San Diego, jumps at the starting line at the 2023 NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch

On Friday, Aug. 18, Caylie “Jo-Jo” Miller, of San Diego said that feeling of standing next to the starting line as hundreds of pounds of steel are launched down the strip in less than four seconds is one you don't forget, especially when someone is not ready for it.

Coming in to visit family, Miller said it was her first time ever going to an NHRA drag race and she would love to make this an annual event with her family.

Building some of those memories was Liz Schmid, along with her 2-year-old daughter Piper and 4-year-old son August, who showed up to support their dad, who was showing his race car that weekend.

1 / 2: Liz Schmid, right, taking a picture of her son August next to pro stock driver Erica Enders pit stall at the 2023 NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. 2 / 2: Liz Schmid, along with her daughter Piper at the 2023 NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

As she took a picture of her son next to pro stock driver Erica Enders, Schmid said they are a racing family, bringing her kids out to races whenever possible.

“I love the racing and the cars,” August said.

Growing up going to the races with her dad when she was about 8 years old, Enders said she loves taking the time to say hi to the fans as everything eventually comes full circle, as she is now the race driver.

Also knowing how it feels to be that 7-year-old looking through the fence at her favorite drivers, is Jackie Fricke, who drives a top alcohol dragster and said she will always take the time to talk to a fan as they are the future of the sport.

Top alcohol dragster driver Jackie Fricke folds her parachute after a run at the 2023 NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch

Trying to take all the information in on her new love of NHRA racing by grabbing all the driver's cards she could was 12-year-old Bria Larson who said it was her first time at races like these.

“They're so fast and shake your whole body,” Larson said with a smile on her face as she ran off to another driver's stall with her dad and uncle in tow.

Already working on their driving skills and waiting for their chance to lay down some rubber, was 10-year-old Brynn Reynoles and 11-year-old Kendall Micholski, who were sitting next to their race cars on Friday, telling people about what they do. The children said they would have a chance to race their cars on Sunday.

Both girls said they enjoy the respect everyone has for each other out on the track, no matter who they are or how old they are. “Plus, it’s always fun to go racing,” Micholski said.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .