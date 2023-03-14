6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Forecast calls for wintry mix, warm Wednesday

The spring snowstorm arriving this week may take its snowfall farther east, sparing the lakes area from another significant snowfall

Icicles melting in the sun
A water drop falls as the warm March sun melts an icicle in northeast Brainerd Monday, March 13, 2023.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
March 14, 2023 03:00 PM

Another spring snowstorm appears to be bearing down on the Northland, but early indications are taking the brunt of the storm to Duluth and the North Shore and into Wisconsin.

Those areas have the greatest probability of 6 inches or more of snow.

The weather system is expected to begin with rain and a wintry mix Wednesday night, March 15, after a warm day with high temperatures potentially reaching into the 40s. That warmth should help a melt down of roof icicles and put a little dent in the abundant snowpack in the region. A wintry mix may extend into Thursday midday and then transition to snow Thursday night, the National Weather Service in Duluth reported. If the storm track follows expectations, the Brainerd lakes area may get 1-2 inches of snow Thursday night. The Brainerd area has a 50% chance of getting snow Thursday into Friday.

Read more

“With a deep and wet snowpack on the ground across the Northland, the potential for spring flooding is above normal, including a 74% chance for moderate flooding for Mississippi River at Aitkin,” the weather service reported. “Note that spring flooding is highly dependent on our weather pattern in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.”

Sunny skies should return for the coming weekend in time for the 49th annual Crosslake St. Patrick’s Day Parade and celebration. There are events throughout the community Thursday, Friday and Saturday with the parade at 2 p.m. Saturday. Sunshine should continue Sunday with highs near 32 degrees. By Monday, it may feel like the first day of spring with a forecast for mostly sunny skies, a south wind and a high near 35 degrees.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Brainerd City Hall with snow on the ground
Local
Seats open on various Brainerd city commissions
March 14, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
Listen: Court date in limbo for man accused of murder
March 14, 2023 09:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Child's drawing of a person out on a sunny day
Local
Weather Drawing: Welcome sunshine
March 14, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Bentley Mohs
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
031423-glenn-mollette-your-savings-shutterstock.jpg
Columns
MOLLETTE: Silicon Valley Bank and your life savings
March 14, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Dr. Glenn Mollette
Brainerd Floor Hockey against Maple Grove on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Riverside Elementary School in Brainerd.
Prep
Adapted Floor Hockey: Warriors hunt to reclaim state title
March 13, 2023 10:22 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Brainerd International Raceway.
Local
Resident raises concerns for noise at BIR
March 12, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Two,Woman's,Open,Hands,Making,A,Protection,Gesture,Isolated,On
Exclusive
Local
Crosslake child torture suspect has lengthy history with child protection
March 11, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Chelsey Perkins