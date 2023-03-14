Forecast calls for wintry mix, warm Wednesday

Another spring snowstorm appears to be bearing down on the Northland, but early indications are taking the brunt of the storm to Duluth and the North Shore and into Wisconsin.

Those areas have the greatest probability of 6 inches or more of snow.

The weather system is expected to begin with rain and a wintry mix Wednesday night, March 15, after a warm day with high temperatures potentially reaching into the 40s. That warmth should help a melt down of roof icicles and put a little dent in the abundant snowpack in the region. A wintry mix may extend into Thursday midday and then transition to snow Thursday night, the National Weather Service in Duluth reported. If the storm track follows expectations, the Brainerd lakes area may get 1-2 inches of snow Thursday night. The Brainerd area has a 50% chance of getting snow Thursday into Friday.

“With a deep and wet snowpack on the ground across the Northland, the potential for spring flooding is above normal, including a 74% chance for moderate flooding for Mississippi River at Aitkin,” the weather service reported. “Note that spring flooding is highly dependent on our weather pattern in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.”

Sunny skies should return for the coming weekend in time for the 49th annual Crosslake St. Patrick’s Day Parade and celebration. There are events throughout the community Thursday, Friday and Saturday with the parade at 2 p.m. Saturday. Sunshine should continue Sunday with highs near 32 degrees. By Monday, it may feel like the first day of spring with a forecast for mostly sunny skies, a south wind and a high near 35 degrees.

