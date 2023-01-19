Forestview families notified of student death

BAXTER — An eighth grade student at Forestview Middle School died Monday, Jan. 16, according to school officials.

An email from the Brainerd School District to Forestview families Monday night, which Principal Jon Anderson later shared with the Dispatch, said the student’s death was unexpected and asked for sensitivity in the way the information was shared.

Superintendent Heidi Hahn said Tuesday there was and will continue to be a lot of support available to students, including mental health workers from Northern Pines and ministry staff from Youth For Christ.

Anderson referred any other questions on the situation to the Brainerd Police Department. Deputy Chief John Davis said Tuesday he could not provide further comment, as the case was active.

The email asked families to keep the family and friends of the student in their thoughts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sharing kindness and care with each other during this difficult time is also needed,” it said.

