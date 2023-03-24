99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 24
News Local

Forestview Middle School Polar Plunge 2023 klick! Gallery

Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on BrainerdDispatch.com

Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Today at 4:28 PM
Share
Kids splash into cold water in a mobile plunge pool.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2 032523.jpg
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kids splash into cold water in a mobile plunge pool.
Forestview Polar Plunge 3 032523.jpg
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kids splash into cold water in a mobile plunge pool.
Forestview Polar Plunge 5 032523.jpg
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kids splash into cold water in a mobile plunge pool.
Forestview Polar Plunge 4 032523.jpg
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (1).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (2).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (3).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (4).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (5).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (6).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (7).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (8).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (9).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (10).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (11).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (12).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (13).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (14).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (15).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (16).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (17).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (18).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (19).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (20).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (21).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (22).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (23).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (24).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (25).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (26).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (27).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (28).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (29).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (30).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (31).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (32).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (33).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (34).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (35).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (36).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (37).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (38).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (39).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (40).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (41).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (42).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (43).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (44).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (45).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (46).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (47).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (48).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (49).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (50).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (51).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (52).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (53).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (54).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (55).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (56).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (57).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (58).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (59).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (60).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (61).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (62).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (63).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (64).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (65).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (66).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (67).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (68).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (69).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (70).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (71).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (72).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (73).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (74).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (75).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (76).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (77).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (78).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (79).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (80).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (81).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (82).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (83).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (84).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (85).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (86).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (87).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (88).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (89).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (90).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (91).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (92).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (93).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (94).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (95).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (96).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (97).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (98).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (99).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (100).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (101).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (102).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (103).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (104).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (105).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (106).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (107).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (108).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (109).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (110).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (111).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (112).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (113).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (114).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (115).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (116).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (117).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Forestview Polar Plunge 2023 (118).JPG
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Share
Related Topics: KLICK BRAINERD DISPATCHPHOTO GALLERIES
Forestview Middle School Polar Plunge 2023 klick! Gallery
Kids splash into cold water in a mobile plunge pool.
Kids splash into cold water in a mobile plunge pool.
Kids splash into cold water in a mobile plunge pool.
Kids splash into cold water in a mobile plunge pool.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.
Students jump into a mobile plunge pool Thursday, March 23, 2023, during Forestview Middle School's Cool School Polar Plunge.