Forestview student publishes novel

BRAINERD — Freya Johnson did something most 12-year-olds have not.

She wrote a book.

And published that book.

And sold that book, too.

“Ever since I was young I really wanted to write a book just because I’ve been so interested in reading itself,” Johnson said while sitting in a book at Coco Moon Thursday, June 8, holding a copy of her brand new book.

“The Jump” follows teenaged characters Carmen and Felix, a human couple in a magical world.

“It’s about this 17-year-old girl named Carmen, who finds out that her boyfriend got pushed off a cliff, and she figures out this big secret within his family,” Johnson said. “He’s OK, but she figures out this really big secret with him and his family that he’s been keeping from her for the past three years.”

"The Jump" by Freya Johnson.

It was published at the end of May through Amazon, complete with a cover designed by Johnson, and is the first of several planned books in her “Immortality” series, the second of which she’s already working on.

She said the plotline just kind of popped into her head and then took her about a month to hammer out.

“I just figured out different stories that I wanted to happen, and then the plotline throughout the entire book, which just continued progressing as I wrote,” she said. “And I don’t know, I guess I was just really interested with the fact that a big secret was upon her, and she had to try to figure out what it was.”

Introducing and working out all the characters was the toughest part for Johnson, but she enjoyed creating her own made up world, along with characters no one had ever heard of before.

She drew inspiration from her favorite novel series, “Twilight” by Stephanie Meyer and “The Immortals” by Alyson Noël.

“They’re both fantasy romance novels that are kind of like mine,” she said.

Johnson just finished sixth grade at Forestview Middle School in Baxter and captured the attention of language arts teacher Paula Rossum with her writing talents.

“This is a first for me. This is really impressive,” Rossum said during an interview Monday, June 12, noting she’s had several students over the years tell her they were writing a book, but no one has followed through with publishing.

Until Johnson.

“I might be still in shock that this really happened,” Rossum said. “This girl produced this, and I cannot wait for book No. 2.”

After reading “The Jump,” Rossum said she was blown away with Johnson’s attention to detail, punctuation skills, and other writing techniques that hadn’t even been discussed yet in class.

Forestview Middle School language arts teacher Paula Rossum shows off the signed copy of the book "The Jump," which student Freya Johnson wrote and dedicated to her. Theresa Bourke / Brainerd Dispatch

“She uses a variety of creative and expressive language. It’s colorful. She paints a beautiful picture so you have a movie in your head of what’s going on,” Rossum said. “And any questions that you might have as you’re reading it … she comes full circle. She doesn’t miss anything. And that’s very impressive for a sixth grader to connect all those dots.”

Mom Michele Horak Johnson is impressed and incredibly proud of her daughter, too, tearing up when asked about the book.

“When I finally got the book in my hand I realized how proud of her I was because it’s just a big accomplishment,” Michele said. “It’s something she wanted to do, and she actually did it on her own.”

Johnson didn’t even tell her parents about the book until she was almost done with it, surprising them with her ambition.

But the process didn’t come without its hurdles either — mainly, motivation.

“I just wouldn’t want to write some days,” Johnson said, noting she overcame that obstacle with music.

“It just really helped to listen to music that didn’t have words or music that I really liked,” she said. “It also helped to look at my favorite authors and their Instagram or TikTok pages because then I saw these good authors that have sat down and wrote a book, and it just really motivates me.”

Clearly her process worked, as she produced a full-length novel and as of June 8 had sold about 40-50 copies from Amazon.

But that’s not the only sign of success.

During a project this past school year, when Rossum tasked her students with making presentations to teach or inform the class about a subject, Johnson asked if she could teach about writing a novel.

A little skeptical at first, Rossum decided to trust her student and see how it would play out.

“I’m keeping it because I’m actually going to use her slideshow — her presentation — to teach,” Rossum said. “... She broke it down into easy steps. She broke it down in logical ways to create your story, right down to listening to music to get your thoughts flowing, setting aside time each day. This presentation was quite amazing.”

Johnson’s novel has inspired Rossum to look at writing in a new way and make more time in her classes for creative writing projects.

A box of books

“I’m still blown away,” Johnson said. “... This is huge. Getting the box of 20 books yesterday was so much for me. It was amazing to just see my name and the cover that I created myself in a box of books.”

The immense support from family, friends and teachers like Rossum has only added to the excitement, which Johnson will carry with her as she works on the rest of her series.

The first chapter of Book 2 is even included at the end of “The Jump,” for those who are interested in where the series will go.

Johnson’s book is available on Amazon.com.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa.