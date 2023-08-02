Former Emily police chief sentenced for theft from business

BRAINERD — The former chief of police for the city of Emily pleaded guilty and was sentenced for stealing more than $940 of an herbal extract from a business in Emily.

Damien Robert Stalker was sentenced July 12 in Crow Wing County District Court on a charge of gross misdemeanor theft to 364 days in jail, all of which was stayed for two years as long as he remains law-abiding and of good behavior.

Stalker will be on supervised probation for those two years, though he may be discharged early if all conditions are met, and he was fined $335. Conditions of his probation include paying $1,000 restitution, not knowingly being in the presence of controlled substances and not contesting any revocation or other disciplinary action of his state licensing as a peace officer.

Stalker, 38, pleaded guilty June 29 to taking $942.47 in kratom extract products from an Emily business without permission between Feb. 1 and Feb. 16.

In an interview with an investigator, Stalker admitted to taking the products without paying for them but said he had an agreement to do so with the understanding he would pay for the kratom extract at a later time. The manager of the business denied such an agreement existed.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

According to the Mayo Clinic, at low doses kratom — an herbal extract that comes from the leaves of an evergreen tree grown in Southeast Asia — acts as a stimulant, making users feel more energetic; at higher doses, it reduces pain and may bring on euphoria; and at very high doses, it acts as a sedative.

Kratom is often marketed as a treatment for muscle pain, or to suppress appetite and stop cramps and diarrhea and is also sold as a treatment for panic attacks, according to the Mayo Clinic. Kratom is also used at music festivals and in other recreational settings.

On March 10, the Emily City Council approved temporarily deactivating the Emily Police Department during the investigation in Stalker’s theft and the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office took over policing duties in Emily and Little Pine Township.

At its June 10 meeting, the Emily City Council approved advertising to fill the police chief position and a payout of Stalker’s vacation and sick leave in the amount of $6,925.

MATT ERICKSON, Editor, may be reached at matt.erickson@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5857.