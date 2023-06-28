Former Mille Lacs law enforcement officer guilty of sexually assaulting a child

A former Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe chief law enforcement officer and Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s deputy has been convicted for criminal sexual assault of a child over the course of several years at his residence near Garrison.

Russell James Bankey, 75, was charged Jan. 12, 2022, in Mille Lacs County District Court with one count of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 16 with whom he had a significant relationship.

Russell James Bankey Contributed / Mille Lacs County Jail

Bankey was found guilty by a jury June 22. On Tuesday he was ordered to undergo a sex offender evaluation, and his sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 25 in Mille Lacs County District Court.

According to court documents, the victim, now an adult, met with an investigator with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office to report she’d been sexually assaulted by Bankey “as far back as she can remember.”

The victim told the investigator the sexual assaults started about 2009, when she was 6 or 7 years old, and stopped when she was 10 or 11 years old. She said there’d been 100s of instances in which Bankey sexually assaulted her in that time period at his home in Mille Lacs County near Garrison. After the first sexual assault, Bankey told the victim not to tell anyone or he would get in a lot of trouble.

On Aug. 21, 2021, the victim recorded a phone call with Bankey in which he said he was sorry for what he did to her, told her she was the only victim, that it wasn’t her fault and “if it ever gets out, I’ll be in a lot of trouble.”

Bankey also told the victim he knew she would one day confront him about the sexual assaults and said he was dreading that day.

When the victim asked Bankey why he did it, he replied, “I guess I was lonesome.”

The prosecuting attorney in the case also filed a motion with the court to introduce evidence of two other previous sexual assault accusations against Bankey. The first case alleged Bankey assaulted a girl between the ages of 11 and 14 at least 10 times between 1981 and 1984. The second case alleged Bankey sexually assaulted a girl between the ages of 9 and 15 between 1990 and 1996. The second case is pending in district court.

Three Mille Lacs County court officers recused themselves from the case because Bankey worked closely with the court. A special prosecutor was assigned, and the case was heard in front of Morrison County District Court Judge Antoinette C. Wetzel.

Bankey was a deputy sheriff with Mille Lacs County from July 1976 to December 1985, according to his Linkedin page, and worked in a part-time capacity as a deputy and court security officer for the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office from 2016 to 2021.

Bankey served as the chief law enforcement officer with the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe from June 1987 to October 1996.

Bankey is being held in the Mille Lacs County Jail pending his sentencing. The prosecutor filed a motion to seek an upward departure from Minnesota sentencing guidelines because of aggravating factors in the case. Sentencing guidelines call for not less than 144 months or more than 30 years in prison, a $40,000 fine, or both. Bankey has filed a motion seeking a downward departure from Minnesota sentencing guidelines.

