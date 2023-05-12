99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Former Nisswa mayor sentenced to pay fine on misdemeanor charge

Heidmann’s case stems from an Aug. 29, 2020, incident when Pequot Lakes and Nisswa police officers were conducting a traffic stop of a third party along Highway 371 south of Nisswa.

Crow Wing County Judicial Center
The Crow Wing County Judicial Center in Brainerd.
Brainerd Dispatch photo
Tim Speier
By Tim Speier
Today at 11:12 AM

BRAINERD — Former Nisswa Mayor Fred Heidmann was ordered to pay a fine Friday, May 12, after previously being found guilty of petty misdemeanor disorderly conduct in Crow Wing County District Court.

Judge Matthew Mallie sentenced Heidmann to pay a $285 fine.

On March 29, after about two hours of deliberation, a Crow Wing County jury returned a guilty verdict in the misdemeanor disorderly conduct case against Heidmann.

BodyCamShot.png
Nisswa Mayor Fred Heidmann approaches officers during a traffic stop of a third party Saturday, Aug. 29, and demands to know why they've stopped the vehicle as seen in bodycam footage provided by the Nisswa Police Department.
Screenshot / Chelsey Perkins

Case background

Heidmann’s case stems from an Aug. 29, 2020, incident where Pequot Lakes and Nisswa police officers were conducting a traffic stop of a third party along Highway 371 south of Nisswa as part of the Toward Zero Deaths program. Heidmann, who was at his business across the highway, began videotaping the traffic stop and then walked across the four-lane highway with his dog toward the stopped vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more

According to police reports, police told Heidmann he could videotape the incident but to stand back from the highway to be safe. Heidmann asked what the officers were doing and why they stopped the vehicle, using expletives and making critical comments about the officers and the nature of the stop.

Heidmann left and returned again to the scene of the traffic stop, parking nearby before approaching passengers in the stopped vehicle. An officer handcuffed Heidmann and he was cited for two misdemeanors — obstruction of the legal process and disorderly conduct.

The obstruction of the legal process citation was dismissed in December 2020.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

Tim Speier
By Tim Speier
Tim Speier joined the Brainerd Dispatch in October 2021, covering Public Safety.
What To Read Next
BD-News General graph
Local
Luke Boran gains inaugural award
May 12, 2023 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Teachers who were honored as Educators of Excellence.
Local
Sourcewell celebrates area Educators of Excellence
May 12, 2023 10:20 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
Listen: Rain, brisk winds a possibility for fishing opener
May 12, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
051123-CO-weekly-reports-bear-trap.jpg
Northland Outdoors
CO Reports: Officers release bear caught in beaver trap
May 11, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Joe Albert, Communications coordinator | Division of Enforcement | MN DNR
BD-News Events2.JPG
Business
Clow Stamping receives grants as part of $18.9 million expansion
May 12, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Crow Wing County Judicial Center
Local
Suspect in drive-by shooting makes court appearance
May 11, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
A banner sign announcing the Cuyuna Rock Club show
Community
Cuyuna Rock Club agate and mineral show set May 13-14 in Brainerd
May 11, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report