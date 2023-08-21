Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Monday, August 21

News Local

Former student accuses Isle teacher of sexual assault

Travis McKenzie Turgeon, 41, faces two criminal charges for criminal sexual conduct and one charge for furnishing alcohol to some under 21 years of age.

Mille Lacs County Justice Center exterior
The Mille Lacs County District Court building.
Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 1:05 PM

MILACA — An Isle physical education and health teacher has been accused of sexually assaulting a former student as well as buying alcohol for other current and former students under the age of 21.

Travis McKenzie Turgeon, 41, was charged Aug. 3 in Mille Lacs County District Court with felony fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, gross misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct and gross misdemeanor purchasing or furnishing alcohol to someone under 21 years of age.

According to an Aug. 8 story in the Mille Lacs Messenger, Turgeon was still listed on the Isle High School website as the physical education and health teacher. The Messenger story said district administration reported Turgeon was currently on administrative leave as the district evaluated staffing and programming. As of Monday, Aug. 21, Turgeon was no longer listed among the Isle High School teaching staff. A message left Monday for Superintendent Dean Kapsner was not returned.

Turgeon is scheduled to make his first court appearance at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 26.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Turgeon:

On June 1, Isle Police officers received information from a witness and the victim about a sexual assault that happened Oct. 8, 2022, in Isle. According to the victim, when she was 18 she served as a designated driver for a group of adults, including Turgeon, who were visiting several bars in the Isle-Wahkon area. During that time the victim said Turgeon inappropriately touched her in an attempt to get her to sit in his lap, but she refused.

Later that night while the victim was taking Turgeon and another party to Turgeon’s home, Turgeon started making obscene sexual comments, which the victim recorded on her phone. At Turgeon’s home, the other party went to sleep on a couch and Turgeon sexually assaulted the victim by kissing her and inappropriately touching her. When the victim did not reciprocate, Turgeon told her to go home and not to tell anyone.

The victim told another person what happened, who in turn told Turgeon. Turgeon then messaged the victim, saying: “I have not forgotten about what happened and am still very frustrated that you would tell me (that) you would never tell anyone but immediately tell somebody, how can I trust you at this point? And you did it at a time that you knew I was struggling and in pain,” according to the criminal complaint.

The victim told police there were several times immediately after her senior year where Turgeon made flirtatious or sexual comments toward her.

In the course of the investigation, Isle police also became aware of several current and former high school students who reported Turgeon provided them with alcohol while they were under the age of 21.

By Dispatch staff report
