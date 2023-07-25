Fort Ripley man accused in hit-and-run death seeks reasonable conditions of release from jail

BRAINERD — A request to reevaluate conditions of release from jail was brought forward in the case against the 47-year-old Fort Ripley man accused in the hit-and-run murder his wife, 49-year-old Angela Marie McClelland.

Tony James McClelland Contributed / Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office

Tony James McClelland, 47, was charged July 12 with felony second-degree murder with intent but no premeditation, felony first-degree manslaughter and two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death of his wife, Angela McClelland, on a frontage road near Highway 371 in Fort Ripley Township south of Brainerd.

Tony McClelland appeared Tuesday, July 25, before Judge Erik Askegaard in Crow Wing County District Court. Tony McClelland’s attorney, Jack Rice, requested the judge amend the conditions of release to something more reasonable as Tony McClelland only had a DUI charge on his record along with having family and ties to the community.

Rice told Askegaard his client would be willing to wear a GPS monitor, so the court could keep track of his whereabouts.

Assistant Crow Wing County Attorney Jaqueline Fogal informed Askegaard the state would oppose any amendments to McClelland’s conditions of release.

Askegaard said he would take the request under advisement and make a ruling by Wednesday evening.

Tony McClelland’s bond or bail is set at $2 million without conditions; or $1 million with conditions. As of Tuesday morning he was in custody at the Crow Wing County Jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 12 in Crow Wing County District Court.

Criminal complaint against Tony McClelland

According to the criminal complaint filed against Tony McClelland, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 5:41 a.m. of an unresponsive woman lying on Legend Lane. Responding deputies found the woman had suffered significant trauma to her skull and had abrasions on her body consistent with being struck by a vehicle, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

While attempting to identify the victim, investigators learned Angela McClelland had been reported missing by her daughter and confirmed the victim found on Legend Lane was Angela McClelland.

Investigators also learned Tony McClelland and Angela McClelland attended a birthday party at a residence in Fort Ripley the night before, arriving together between 4:30-6 p.m. and leaving about 1:30-2 a.m. in a Ford Explorer.

Law enforcement officers spoke with Tony McClelland at the residence he shared with Angela McClelland on Sleepy Hollow Road in Fort Ripley Township. When asked if he knew why officers were there, McClelland said, “yup,” according to the criminal complaint, and then proceeded to “vent about how (Angela McClelland) had ‘thrown a hissy fit … just like every other … day.’”

Tony McClelland said after the party while driving home he and Angela McClelland had an argument so he dropped her off along Matte Road, which is west of where Angela McClelland’s body was found on Legend Lane. He said he then drove home, went to bed and didn’t realize Angela McClelland hadn’t returned home until the next morning.

After getting a search warrant for the vehicle and cellphones, investigators inspected the Ford Explorer and found blood, tissue and a single strand of hair under the body of the vehicle. Tony McClelland told investigators they had not hit any animals with the vehicle recently. When asked specifically about the blood found under the vehicle, he responded Angela McClelland was being belligerent and he was worried she would put him in the ditch, according to the criminal complaint. When asked if the blood found under the vehicle would come back as Angela McClelland’s blood, Tony McClelland said something to the effect of, “I couldn’t tell ya if it will be her blood.”

DNA testing of blood matched Angela McClelland’s blood. Review of forensic data also contradicted Tony McClelland’s version of events about what roads he was driving the Ford Explorer after leaving the party. The data showed at 1:53 a.m. June 25 the vehicle was traveling on Legend Lane, stopped and then reversed at speeds up to 20 mph to where Angela McClelland’s body was located and stopped again. The vehicle then left the scene, reaching speeds over 100 mph before returning to their home on Sleepy Hollow Road.

On Monday, July 10, investigators questioned Tony McClelland about the forensic data placing him at the scene and suspected time of Angela McClelland’s death. Tony McClelland responded Angela McClelland had “gotten mad at him for looking at another woman and was grabbing the steering wheel,” according to the criminal complaint, but then said, “‘I don’t remember much after that,’ claiming he ‘was pretty drunk, too.’” Deputies then placed Tony McClelland under arrest.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .