Fourth of July events planned for the Brainerd lakes area

Brainerd

The Brainerd/Baxter Fourth of July parade will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, near downtown Brainerd and the Brainerd High School.

Live music will be at 8 p.m. at the Lyman P. White Park Amphitheater on East River Road.

There will be family relays at 8 p.m. at the Don Adamson Field, east of the high school football playing surface.

Fireworks will begin at 10:15 p.m. at the Don Adamson Field near the high school football stadium.

Crosby

The Fourth of July parade will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, in Ironton.

After the parade, head to the Crosby Memorial Park where there will be live music, entertainment and various activities for all ages.

Fireworks will be at dusk over Serpent Lake.

Fairfield Township

Reading of the Declaration of Independence

The annual reading of the Declaration of Independence will be 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, at the Fairfield Town Hall, located approximately 15 miles north of Crosby or 5 miles south of Emily on Highway 6 just north of the intersection of State Highway 6 and County Road 36.

Start the holiday by acknowledging the document that established our independence as a nation no longer under colonial rule.

There will also be a short program of patriotic readings and music with light refreshments to follow.

Nisswa

Celebrate freedom in Nisswa on Monday, July 3, with the annual Freedom Days Parade at 7 p.m. and fireworks at dusk, among a full schedule of activities throughout the day.

Other highlights include turtle races, Water Wars, live music, food vendors and more.

Spectators will line both sides of Main Street to watch the parade that includes various floats, marching veterans' groups, high school marching bands, clowns, area royalty, fire trucks, car clubs, horse-riding groups and more.

Fireworks will be at dusk at the Nisswa Community Center.

Following is a schedule of events:

Monday, July 3

Noon: Kelvin the Magician at the corner of Main Street and Merril Avenue.

Kelvin the Magician at the corner of Main Street and Merril Avenue. 1 p.m.: Turtle race registration at the turtle track.

Turtle race registration at the turtle track. 2 p.m.: Turtle races at the turtle track.

Turtle races at the turtle track. 2-6 p.m.: Music by Shotgun Drama Junkies at The Pickle Factory.

Music by Shotgun Drama Junkies at The Pickle Factory. 3 p.m.: Kelvin the Magician at the corner of Main Street and Merril Avenue.

Kelvin the Magician at the corner of Main Street and Merril Avenue. 5:30 p.m.: Kelvin the Magician at the corner of Main Street and Merril Avenue.

Kelvin the Magician at the corner of Main Street and Merril Avenue. 7 p.m.: Freedom Days Parade on Main Street.

Freedom Days Parade on Main Street. 8-9:30 p.m.: Kids Carnival on Main Street.

Kids Carnival on Main Street. 8 p.m.-midnight: Music by Sugar Buzz at The Pickle Factory.

Music by Sugar Buzz at The Pickle Factory. Dusk: Fireworks from the Nisswa Community Center.

Pequot Lakes

Celebrate Stars & Stripes Days in Pequot Lakes on Monday and Tuesday, July 3-4, with fireworks and the annual parade.

The event also features food vendors, bean bag toss tournament, kids’ activities, kiddie parade, music, craft fair and more.

Following is a schedule of events:

Monday, July 3

5 p.m.: Food vendors in South Trailside Park.

Food vendors in South Trailside Park. 5 p.m.: Beer garden by MN Traders on Main Street in front of the flags.

Beer garden by MN Traders on Main Street in front of the flags. 5 p.m.: Bean bag toss tournament registration in South Trailside Park.

Cost is $20 per team with two players per team. Youth bracket is for ages 8-14. Adult bracket is for ages 15-plus. Cash prizes will go to first- through third-place teams in each bracket.



5 p.m.: Kids’ activities in South Trailside Park, including bungee trampoline, bounce house and kids climb.

Kids’ activities in South Trailside Park, including bungee trampoline, bounce house and kids climb. 6 p.m.: Bean bag toss tournament in South Trailside Park.

Each team will be responsible for keeping track of their own score (honor system). Teams playing for first through third places will play for cash prizes.



7:30 p.m.: Live music by The Rusty Crayfish Band.

Live music by The Rusty Crayfish Band. Dusk: Fireworks by North Star Fireworks from the Pequot Lakes High School practice field. Best viewing locations are Trailside Parks, Pequot Lakes School and TDS parking lot.

Tuesday, July 4

7-11 a.m.: Pancake breakfast at the Pequot Lakes Fire Hall on Main Street, sponsored by the Pequot Lakes Fire District.

Pancake breakfast at the Pequot Lakes Fire Hall on Main Street, sponsored by the Pequot Lakes Fire District. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.: Craft fair and food vendors in South Trailside Park.

Craft fair and food vendors in South Trailside Park. 9 a.m.: Kids’ activities in South Trailside Park.

Kids’ activities in South Trailside Park. 9:30 a.m.: Kiddie parade at the band shelter in North Trailside Park.

Kiddie parade at the band shelter in North Trailside Park. 10-11:30 a.m.: Parade lineup in the Pequot Lakes Middle School parking lot.

Parade lineup in the Pequot Lakes Middle School parking lot. 10:30 a.m.: Pie eating contest in front of the Chamber building in South Trailside Park. Cost is $5 per person with cash prizes for winners.

Pie eating contest in front of the Chamber building in South Trailside Park. Cost is $5 per person with cash prizes for winners. Noon: Stars & Stripes Days Parade.

The parade will start on South Oak Street on the west side of Pequot Lakes School with the route traveling to Brown Street, Front Street, East Sibley Street, Government Drive, Main Street, South Washington Avenue, East Woodman Street and West Woodman Street, ending back at the school.

To donate to next year’s fireworks show, visit pequotlakes.com, scroll down and click on “Donate to the fireworks show.”

Or search @PequotLakesChamber to send a donation via Venmo.

Mail donations to: Pequot Lakes Chamber, P.O. Box 208, Pequot Lakes, MN 56472.