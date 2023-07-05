Fourth of July festivities fire up Brainerd

BRAINERD — Clouds rolled in all day, but rain stayed at bay for a parade, music, games and fireworks in Brainerd as the community celebrated the Fourth of July.

Tents, blankets and chairs marked spots along Laurel Street as 6 p.m. approached and paradegoers settled into their seats, Tuesday, July 4.

“It’s the Fourth. You have to celebrate the Fourth, and you have to do it with family,” Bernie Nusbaum said as he waited for the parade with his eight grandkids.

American flags waved, poppers hit the ground with a bang and bags were at the ready to collect what every child was eagerly awaiting.

“Candy! Candy! Candy!” came the shouts as police cars and firetrucks honked their horns and blared their sirens to kick off Independence Day festivities in downtown Brainerd.

ADVERTISEMENT

“America the Beautiful” rang out from the Brainerd High School Marching Band, and Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office deputies rode by the crowd mounted on horses. They weren’t the only animals to steal the show, as puppies from Northern Lakes Rescue wagged their tails on a float, and camels from Safari North Wildlife Park carried riders down the street.

1 / 14: People watch fireworks Tuesday, July 4, 2023, from Lyman P. White Park in Brainerd. 2 / 14: People watch fireworks Tuesday, July 4, 2023, from Lyman P. White Park in Brainerd. 3 / 14: People watch fireworks Tuesday, July 4, 2023, from Lyman P. White Park in Brainerd. 4 / 14: People watch fireworks Tuesday, July 4, 2023, from Lyman P. White Park in Brainerd. 5 / 14: People watch fireworks Tuesday, July 4, 2023, from Lyman P. White Park in Brainerd. 6 / 14: People watch fireworks Tuesday, July 4, 2023, from Lyman P. White Park in Brainerd. 7 / 14: Riders and walkers from the Lakes Area BMX participate in the Brainerd July 4th parade on Tuesday. 8 / 14: Secretary of the Crow Wing County Fair Board Kathy Stevens waves from a float celebrating 150 years of the fair Tuesday, July 4, 2023, during the Brainerd parade. 9 / 14: Brainerd Public Schools Superintendent Heidi Hahn hands out bracelets to the crowd along the parade route Tuesday, July 4, 2023 during the Brainerd parade. 10 / 14: The Brained High School Pep band marches and plays Tuesday, July 4, 2023, the Brainerd July 4th parade. 11 / 14: Walkers with the Adult and Teen Challenge float wave to the crowd as they march along the parade route Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Brainerd. 12 / 14: Mary Colley Davis with the Brainerd VFW Auxiliary smiles from the float Tuesday, July 4, 2023 during the Brainerd July 4th parade. 13 / 14: Marines wave to the crowd from the Heartland Detachment of the Marine Corps League float Tuesday, July 4th, 2023, in the Brainerd July 4th parade. The Heartland Detachment of the Marine Corps League sponsors Toys for Kids. 14 / 14: The Brained High School Pep band performs and marches in the Brainerd July 4th parade, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Brainerd.

But not even puppies could quite propel the nonprofit to the top place float. Northern Lakes Rescue came in third among judges, followed by Heartland Detached Marines Toys for Kids in second with their stuffed animals and giant flags, and the Crow Wing County Fair coming in first.

Not only candy, but freeze pops, T-shirts, can koozies, beads and even stuffed animals flew in the air, landing in excited hands.

The downtown parade was just the beginning of the holiday activities Tuesday in Brainerd. Crowds made their way from Laurel Street down East River Road, ready to enjoy music at Lyman P. White Park and food trucks and sack races near the high school football field, activities that bridged the gap in between the parade and much-anticipated fireworks display.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

“This is really great to have something to do in between and get some of the wiggles out,” Jess Rarick said while watching her kids compete in relay races.

Kids hopped in sacks, sprinted back to the starting line and then tried to carry a ball on a spoon back down the lane. All the participants were rewarded with prizes, including bubble wands and glow sticks.

One especially excited youngster was 6-year-old Joseph Stoneberg, celebrating Fourth of July for the very first time while on vacation from Sydney, Australia.

“It’s very, very cool,” Joseph said while waving the glow stick he just got from the relay race.

ADVERTISEMENT

He especially loved going to the parade earlier in the day.

“I don’t think he was expecting the free lollies,” mom Molly Stoneberg said.

More by Theresa Bourke





The Stonebergs were visiting husband Erik’s family in Minnesota, experiencing the one-of-a-kind celebration that is American Independence Day.

“I think it’s kind of a bit unique,” Molly Stoneberg said. “All the parades, that was really unique, and the candy for the kids.”

Australians celebrate Australia Day in January with maybe a picnic and fireworks, but nothing quite like all the festivities of the Fourth of July.

As the sun started to set Tuesday night on Adamson Field Tuesday, a smoky haze began to cloud the sky as the crackle of sparklers filled the air before fireworks lit up the dark.

Footballs flew through the air, and kids played with glow stick rings the size of hula hoops while they waited for the main event.

Fireworks in every color rained down from the night sky amid shouts of “ooh” and “aah” and a generous round of applause as the last grand finale sparks dissipated.

ADVERTISEMENT

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa.