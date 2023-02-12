99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, February 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Framing Brainerd’s history: Steve Kohls recounts 47 years of news photography

Brainerd Dispatch photographer Steve Kohls shared his decades of work at the last Rosenmeier Forum Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Steve Kohls gestures with his hands as he talks.
Steve Kohls talks during the Rosenmeier Forum on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in the Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College in Brainerd. Kohls gave a presentation on his 47 years as a news photographer for the Brainerd Dispatch.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
February 12, 2023 06:57 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BRAINERD — If a picture is worth a thousand words, then Steve Kohls has written millions.

From the fight to fluoridate Brainerd’s water to brutal fires that ravaged downtown businesses, celebrity appearances in the lakes area, monstrous weather events and all the graduations, championships and celebrations in between.

If it happened around Brainerd, Kohls probably saw it.

And he took a ton of pictures.

Many of those pictures — from a career spanning nearly five decades — captivated audience members Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the latest forum from the Gordon Rosenmeier Center for State and Local Government at Central Lakes College. Brainerd Dispatch photographer Kohls was the guest speaker. He took the stage with former Dispatch Associate Editor Mike O’Rourke, who along with Kohls, is a member of the Rosenmeier board.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was, according to Rosenmeier Executive Director Steve Wenzel, the center’s highest attended forum, with an estimated attendance of around 240 people. A “triple homerun success,” Wenzel said.

Kohls and O’Rourke delved into the stories behind some of Kohls’ most impressive photos and videos during his 47-year career at the Dispatch — stories colorful enough to rival the front-page photos on display.

People talk with Steve Kohls after the Rosenmeier Forum.
Steve Kohls talks with Ingrid Anderson after the Rosenmeier Forum on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in the Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

“It’s a real challenge, every day, to come up with a stunning visual image for 47 years,” O’Rourke said. “You might have come up empty a couple times, but I could probably count that on one hand.”

Kohls was at City Hall in 1980, when emotions ran high over fluoridated water.

“Brainerd was known statewide, and probably even nationally, for their fluoride fight. ... It didn’t matter what side you were on; it was strange. It was a real wild fight,” Kohls said. “It had a lot of implications for photography, for transmitting images to the Associated Press. There was a lot of interest in the story.”

In 1983, after a plane crashed onto a snowy runway and killed a Fosston woman and seriously injured another passenger, Kohls was there to cover the breaking news. It was another one of those times before photos could be directly transmitted to another news outlet.

“What we’d do is we’d take the film, process it and make a print. Or we’d just send the film by bus,” Kohls said.

“It’s changed a little bit since the Stone Age,” O’Rourke joked in response.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kohls saw another tragedy in 1984 after two 11-car coal trains hit head on near Motley, killing three crewmen and injuring two others. He and the news crew asked for a chopper to come in to make aerial photographs possible.

“We needed the helicopter to show the devastation,” O’Rourke said.

Kohls was up close and personal with those affected by the closing of Pine Center School in the 1980s. His photo captured the emotional reaction of the school’s longtime cook.

“You have to talk about and show people’s reactions — not necessarily from the (School) Board but the people who were affected, and those people will touch your heart,” Kohls said.

He trekked to the White House in 1986 when Brainerd teacher Guy Doud won National Teacher of the year.

Steve Kohls, left, talks about his photography as Mike O'Rourke moderates during the Rosenmeier Forum on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in the Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College in Brainerd.
Steve Kohls talks about an old photo of his during the Rosenmeier Forum Wednesday, Feb. 8, in the Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College. Kohls was joined by former Brainerd Dispatch Associate Editor Mike O'Rourke.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Aside from focusing on a photo op with President Ronald Reagan, Kohls said he happened to notice one thing about the Oval Office.

“The Norman Rockwells on the wall are originals,” he said, as the audience laughed.

Kohls was in downtown Brainerd in 1987 and 1991 to capture blazing fires. He spoke of the level of trust he built up with firefighters over the years, and how that trust was instrumental in being able to get the right shot.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You don’t ever break that trust because if you do, it’s not good. And if they don’t like you, they hit you with the hose,” he joked.

The firefighters at that time also told him whoever ended up with their picture in the Dispatch had to buy doughnuts for the rest of the crew. If the photo was printed in another paper, they had to buy pizza.

Kohls photographed actor and auto racer Paul Newman at Brainerd International Raceway and singer-songwriter Merle Haggard at WE Fest. He met Baxter woman Sue Huff, who received the first heart transplant in Minnesota in 1978. That same year, he saw Roger Caldwell escorted from the old county jail after his conviction for attempted murder in the Glensheen mansion case. The trial was moved from Duluth to Brainerd because of its notoriety.

He felt the unimaginable loss of the Dalquist family when 21-year-old Erika Dalquist was murdered in 2002 after leaving a nightclub in downtown Brainerd.

Steve Kohls talks with former co-worker Spenser Bickett after the Rosenmeier Forum.
Steve Kohls talks with former co-worker Spenser Bickett after the Rosenmeier Forum on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in the Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College in Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

“That’s the kind of stuff that your heart just bleeds with the pain that they’re in,” he said. “And then they ask you to come to their house; they ask you to come to the funeral. They ask you because they trust you’re not going to do anything rude or mean. It’s very humbling to get to that point. So that’s what touches you; that’s what makes you weak-kneed.”

It’s only natural for a job to change over 47 years. The first time that happened on a large scale for Kohls was in the 1990s, when he switched from film to digital photography. He described it as a “conversion experience” when someone proved to him the high quality possibilities of digital.

The second time was around 2014, when the idea of always taking video along with his images was really hammered into his head. Kohls caught the “perp walk” of convicted Little Falls murderer Byron Smith, who shot and killed two teenagers who broke into his house on Thanksgiving Day in 2012.

More by Theresa Bourke
A person uses a snow blower to clear snow.
Local
Public hearing set for looser snow removal restrictions
Residents will be able to give their input at the City Council meeting Feb. 21.
February 10, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A truck plows snow and slush Sunday at the end of Laurel Street in downtown Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Local
Brainerd council mulls hiring new staff for downtown snow removal
The extra staff person, if approved, would clear sidewalks in the downtown area and be responsible for landscaping and parks maintenance in the warmer months.
February 08, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Book in front of hearts
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke’s Bookshelf: ‘In the name of true love’
This week's feature read, in honor of Valentine's Day, is "The Choice" by Nicholas Sparks.
February 08, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Council members sit in chambers
Local
Brainerd officials want more conversation on alcohol use in parks
The topic will be further discussed during a joint City Council and Parks Board workshop Feb. 27.
February 07, 2023 11:52 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A flock of chickens in a coop
Local
Brainerd council moves toward allowing more chickens, adding ducks
City Council members approved the first reading of an ordinance that would allow residents to keep four chickens or ducks in addition to four dogs and cats.
February 07, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Kids holding eggs and a chicken.
Local
St. Francis teacher earns agricultural grant for classroom
Carrie Allord teaches kindergarten at St. Francis of the Lakes Catholic School and likes to expose her students to agriculture.
February 05, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Lee and Penny Anderson
Local
Seasonal Nisswa residents set record with $75 million university donation
Lee and Penny Anderson's donation to the University of St. Thomas will fund a new sports arena.
February 03, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Students and teacher sit near pool
Local
YMCA aims to combat lifeguard shortage with new class at BHS
Brainerd High School and the Brainerd Family YMCA are partnering to offer a lifeguard class this semester and allow students to become certified through the American Red Cross.
February 03, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Sun shines on the windows at the Forestview Middle School entrance
Local
Brainerd School Board sees budget deficit shrink
Board members approved a budget revision for the 2022-23 school year with a much smaller projected deficit than anticipated last summer.
February 02, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
The Paris Apartment
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke’s Bookshelf: ‘The cheap, grubby reality’
This week's feature read is "The Paris Apartment" by Lucy Foley.
February 01, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
School bus driver performing a pre-check on their bus before driving.
Local
Bus driver shortage continues to plague Brainerd School District
Officials at Brainerd Public Schools and Reichert Bus Co. are working to combat the issue with hiring bonuses for new drivers and the consolidation of routes.
February 01, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
School Board members sit behind table
Local
Brainerd School Board agrees to fund new strategic plan
The district will spent $21,300 plus the cost of travel to consultants from PartnerED for strategic planning services.
January 31, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Zac Padrnos talks about winning the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza with a 9.45-pound walleye Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Hole-in-the-Day Bay on Gull Lake.
Exclusive
Local
FULL STORY UPDATE: 13-year-old wins Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza
Hutchinson teen Zac Padrnos won the top prize with a walleye weighing in at 9.45 pounds.
January 28, 2023 05:42 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
2023 Teacher of the Year nominees
Local
Cass Lake, Little Falls, Pierz educators nominated for Teacher of the Year
Linsey Strand, Tanya Bergman and Aaron Schmidtbauer are among the 131 nominees.
January 27, 2023 04:45 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
People attend Arts in the Park on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
Local
Officials want to allow alcohol at events in Brainerd’s parks
If allowed, alcohol sales and consumption would be limited to permitted events in the parks.
January 27, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A street light illuminates the neighborhood Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd officials discuss policy to reduce light pollution
The policy would include temperature and directional light restrictions.
January 25, 2023 07:29 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Angle of Declination
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke’s Bookshelf: ‘A path that leads in two directions’
This week's featured read is "Angle of Declination" by Deerwood couple Doug and Sally Mayfield.
January 25, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Forestview Middle School exterior.
Local
Mental health resources offered for Forestview families, community
An event for parents and community members is set for 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, in the Forestview Middle School cafetorium.
January 24, 2023 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd City Council - Jan. 17, 2023
Local
Brainerd city staff seeks latitude to address messy yards
City staff will bring forth revisions in terms of dealing with long grass, unshoveled sidewalks, garbage and animal feces.
January 24, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
St. Francis Catholic Church in Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd council puts housing demolition restrictions into effect
The measure affects Brainerd's residentially zoned neighborhoods.
January 22, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Woman holds book
Local
Brainerd woman chronicles life with epilepsy in new book
Barb Mack published "The Hand I've Been Dealt: A Life Lived with Epilepsy" in November.
January 20, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A person uses a snow blower to clear snow.
Local
Noise complaints drive discussion of looser snow removal restrictions
Brainerd City Council members favored exemptions for snowblowers from the city's noise ordinance. The mayor disagreed.
January 20, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Hen1.jpg
Local
Brainerd council in favor of allowing more chickens as pets
Council members directed to staff to draw up ordinance amendments that would allow residents to have four chickens on top of the other pets allowed.
January 19, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke's Bookshelf: 'I remember you'
This week's featured read is "The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue" by V.E. Schwab.
January 18, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
The Brainerd Public Utilities site in winter
Local
BPU to seek Baxter approval for solar project
The Baxter City Council will discuss the project Tuesday, Jan. 17.
January 17, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A flock of chickens in a coop
Local
Brainerd Council to review chicken regulations
Council members will discuss amendments on the number of pets, including chickens, allowed in the city.
January 14, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Forestview Middle School exterior.
Local
Brainerd School Board discusses student achievement, summer school
Board members approved minor changes to the district's summer school policy.
January 13, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Sun shines on the windows at the Forestview Middle School entrance
Local
Brainerd School Board to hire private firm for new strategic plan
On a 4-2 vote Monday, Jan. 9, board members agreed to hire PartnerED over the Minnesota School Boards Association.
January 12, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke’s Bookshelf: ‘Intimacy is about truth’
This month's feature read is "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid.
January 11, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
School Board swearing in - Jan. 9, 2023
Local
Dondelinger, Heidmann, Speer sworn in to Brainerd School Board
The three earned the most votes in the four-year board race in November and will serve through December 2026.
January 10, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke

Upon returning to the office with his photos, the response from an editor was: “Nice shot. Where’s the video?”

“Editors are never happy,” O’Rourke joked.

“So from that day forward,” Kohls said, “I’ve dedicated my life to doing — I think — the best videos I can possibly do, with good sound, good angles, good editing.”

His video work has since been recognized statewide with various awards from the Minnesota Newspaper Association. It helps, he said, to have good editors.

And to have found a community that appreciates his work doesn’t hurt either. Wednesday’s massive turnout and standing ovation, according to former CLC President Sally Ihne, showed the effect Kohls has had on the community over the years.

And if you ask O’Rourke, “it’s like it’s not an official Brainerd event if Steve isn’t there documenting it.”

But Brainerd residents shouldn’t worry. That coverage will continue.

“This is not a retirement party,” Kohls stressed at the end of the presentation. He might be working part time now, but he’s still working.

And if he’s not in the office, he’s probably out looking for a Page 1 photo.

“My buddy Fitz always called me and he’d say, ‘What are you doing?’ I said, ‘I’m out looking for Page 1,” Kohls said. “... Every time he called me, ‘I’m out looking for Page 1.’ I think I’m going to put it on my cemetery stone.”

Steve Kohls, left, talks about his photography as Mike O'Rourke moderates during the Rosenmeier Forum.
1/15: Steve Kohls, left, talks about his 47 years as a photographer for the Brainerd Dispatch as former Associate Editor Mike O'Rourke moderates during the Rosenmeier Forum on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in the Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College in Brainerd.
Steve Kohls, left, talks about his photography as Mike O'Rourke moderates during the Rosenmeier Forum on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in the Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College in Brainerd.
2/15: Steve Kohls, left, talks about his photography as Mike O'Rourke moderates during the Rosenmeier Forum on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in the Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College in Brainerd.
People look at a photo display by Steve Kohls during the Rosenmeier Forum.
3/15: People look at a photo display by Steve Kohls during the Rosenmeier Forum on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in the Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College in Brainerd.
People look at photo displays by Steve Kohls during the Rosenmeier Forum.
4/15: People look at photo displays by Steve Kohls during the Rosenmeier Forum on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in the Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College in Brainerd.
People look at photo displays by Steve Kohls during the Rosenmeier Forum.
5/15: People look at photo displays by Steve Kohls during the Rosenmeier Forum on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in the Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College in Brainerd.
People look at photo displays by Steve Kohls during the Rosenmeier Forum.
6/15: People look at photo displays by Steve Kohls during the Rosenmeier Forum on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in the Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College in Brainerd.
People look at photo displays by Steve Kohls during the Rosenmeier Forum.
7/15: People look at photo displays by Steve Kohls during the Rosenmeier Forum on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in the Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College in Brainerd.
People look at photo displays by Steve Kohls during the Rosenmeier Forum.
8/15: People look at photo displays by Steve Kohls during the Rosenmeier Forum on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in the Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College in Brainerd.
People look at photo displays by Steve Kohls during the Rosenmeier Forum.
9/15: People look at photo displays by Steve Kohls during the Rosenmeier Forum on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in the Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College in Brainerd.
A crowd of people sit in the Chalberg Theatre.
10/15: People gather to hear Steve Kohls talk during the Rosenmeier Forum on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in the Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College in Brainerd.
People talk with Steve Kohls after the Rosenmeier Forum.
11/15: Steve Kohls talks with Ingrid Anderson after the Rosenmeier Forum on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in the Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College in Brainerd.
Steve Kohls talks with former co-worker Spenser Bickett after the Rosenmeier Forum.
12/15: Steve Kohls talks with former co-worker Spenser Bickett after the Rosenmeier Forum on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in the Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College in Brainerd.
Steve Kohls smiles on stage, moderator in background.
13/15: Steve Kohls smiles from the stage during the Rosenmeier Forum on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in the Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College in Brainerd.
Steve Kohls gestures with his hands as he talks.
14/15: Steve Kohls talks during the Rosenmeier Forum on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in the Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College in Brainerd. Kohls gave a presentation on his 47 years as a news photographer for the Brainerd Dispatch.
Steve Kohls, left, talks about his photography as Mike O'Rourke moderates during the Rosenmeier Forum on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in the Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College in Brainerd.
15/15: Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa.

Related Topics: EVERYDAY PEOPLECENTRAL LAKES COLLEGEARTBRAINERD
Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
Theresa Bourke started working at the Dispatch in July 2018, covering Brainerd city government and area education, including Brainerd Public Schools and Central Lakes College.
What To Read Next
A bouquet of roses.
Local
Ask the Master Gardener: The meanings behind the color of roses
Flower symbolism was very popular during the Victorian era and has gained popularity once again.
February 12, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Knutson | U of M Extension Master Gardener
1009post-office-boxes.jpg
Local
United States Postal Service to host local job fairs
Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass a criminal background investigation and they must be available to work weekends and holidays.
February 12, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
The Center Sign.jpg
Lifestyle
Senior Calendar - Week of Feb. 13-17
Calendar of events at The Center in Brainerd.
February 12, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Picture of the intersection of two highways
Local
An overpass at Highway 371 may be in the future
Baxter council expresses support for changed Hwy 371/210, which is on a list of 43 projects under consideration with the state.
February 11, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson