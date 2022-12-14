Frank Ball, an adventurer with a heart for the country, dies at 73

ST. MATHIAS — Frank Ball was remembered as a larger than life figure who cared deeply about people and his community.

He was the local boy whose law enforcement career took him to top jobs in the area, to the state Capitol and across the globe, but his love for the land and people in Crow Wing County remained and it was where he always returned.

“This is paradise,” he said in describing the area after a bike ride on the Dewing Highway years ago.

Ball, remembered as a family man, a loyal friend, an adventurous spirit, quick-minded and generous and a dedicated professional, died Friday, Dec. 9, surrounded by his family.

He was 73.

Ball was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a brain tumor, in July.

His wife Joanne Vukelich said Ball rallied the day before he died and surrounded by children and grandchildren was as quick-witted as ever with laughter pouring out of the room following joke after joke. Family and friends point to a huge loss and also are thankful for having had the time they did. Vukelich said he was brave and had a lot of faith and belief in God’s plan for him.

Asked to describe Ball, Vukelich turned to a message from retired Judge Dave Ten Eyck, who said — “I tried to describe Frank to my brother and realized you can’t describe Frank, you had to experience Frank.”

Vukelich said she had to agree.

“It’s a big loss,” she said. “It’s going to be tough.”

Vukelich said Ball loved the country life and was where he wanted to be — home.

“He was a very special man and did so very much in his lifetime!” his sister Barb Jensen stated in a message. “He touched so very many people! Frank would give you anything you needed and was always there to help you through difficult times! He was also always there to provide a funny story and/or a joke that was always memorable!”

Jensen said her brother was always there for his family and always let people know how much he loved them.

“He is at peace now and in a better place but he is so very missed and will always be very, very loved!” Jensen stated.

Ball was born on June 16, 1949, in Minneapolis to Alice (Chapman) and James Ball. He graduated from Brainerd High School and served in the United States Air Force. Ball earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Bemidji State University and a master's degree in administration from Metropolitan State University in the Twin Cities.

He was a larger than life person, at the same time, was down to earth, humble and kind. Brook Mallak

His law enforcement career took him from the Nisswa Police Department to being the sergeant investigator for Crow Wing County, and later he was elected as Crow Wing County sheriff from 1986 to 1990. He was then appointed Brainerd Police chief and served from 1991 to 2000.

“I think he was very energetic and I think he generally cared, and I think he did his very best and I think the county was lucky to have him as long as we did,” said Mary Koep, who served on the Crow Wing County Board and the Brainerd City Council. They didn’t always agree, but Koep said Ball did a good job. “He cared deeply about the county — he really did.”

In 2000, Ball was named the state’s top officer for alcohol and gambling enforcement. Ball, then 51 years old, took over as director of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Alcohol and Gambling Division.

''There are serious issues in the areas of gambling and alcohol in Minnesota,'' Public Safety Commissioner Charlie Weaver said in July of 2000. ''Frank is the right guy to tackle these tough problems.''

He worked for the Minnesota Department of Public Safety from 2000 to 2005.

In 2005, he took on a command across the globe, becoming contingent commander of the entire Afghanistan National Police training program. He served 15 months in Afghanistan. The State Department hired a private contractor, Dyn Corp International, to conduct the training. Dyn Corp was Ball's employer.

Former Crow Wing County Sheriff Frank Ball at his St. Mathias home in 2009. Brainerd Dispatch File Photo

Ball's job was to train Afghan police in western civilian policing concepts. His students were between the ages of 15-30. His tenure in Afghanistan was part of an 18-month $600 million program involving the departments of defense and state. Directly and indirectly, Ball said the program trained 82,000 Afghan civilian police officers. While working in Afghanistan, he said he ran an organization with a $340 million budget.

"By the time I left I saw a spark in this group of Afghan people," he said in a Dispatch interview. "If we can endure this thing ... we're making a huge difference."

He said the current U.S. policy was on the right track if Americans didn’t lose patience. Whatever happened in the future, Ball said he gained a new appreciation for the liberties he enjoyed.

"You really appreciate the U.S.," he said. "Don't take this freedom for granted."

Crow Wing County Sheriff Frank Ball in 1990.

When he returned home from Afghanistan, he worked for Barrett Agriculture Service and unsuccessfully ran for the District 1 seat of the County Board. Later, he became executive director of the Minnesota Licensed Beverage Association as a registered lobbyist with the Minnesota State Legislature.

He’d do anything. He was a heck of a friend. Mike Barrett

When he was 60, he talked to Mike O’Rourke, associate editor at the Brainerd Dispatch, about his career and assorted jobs. He said he knew when a person’s shelf life was up. “You leave at the top of your game," he said.

Coming back to Crow Wing County, Ball converted a barn on rolling countryside in St. Mathias Township into a home.

Frank Ball converted a barn on rolling countryside in St. Mathias Township into a home. Brainerd Dispatch File Photo

“He just really wanted to live in that barn,” Mike Barrett, longtime friend, said. “It’s got Frank written all over it. It’s neat and it’s just very unique.”

Barrett knew Ball when they were teenagers but they would become close friends 15-20 years out of high school. Barrett said he looked up to Ball as a hero when they were in high school because Ball always had unique cars. They grew close when they both were restoring 1963 Corvettes. Their love of classic cars brought them together. They restored cars and traveled around the country to car shows. Ball also later worked for Barrett Ag Service, which he enthusiastically championed as an innovative area business.

Frank Ball in his vegetable gardens at his St. Mathias home in 2009. Brainerd Dispatch File Photo

“He would do anything for you,” Barrett said, noting when he was ill and needed help farming, he called Ball to ask if he’d drive a semitrailer. Ball said he had never done that before but was ready to do it that day.

“He’d do anything,” Barrett said. “He was a heck of a friend.”

Ball’s friends have many stories of his sense of humor, pranks and his generous willingness to help out at any time. Barrett laughed and said Ball also thought he was invincible and he was willing to drive any large piece of machinery — but he would somehow always find the wet spot in the field where he could get stuck. Since they graduated together, they would compare notes on their memory ability and more recently, before he was diagnosed, Ball said he felt his was going faster than it should, Barrett said.

1 / 3: Frank Ball stands next to a stuck piece of machinery in a field. 2 / 3: 3 / 3:

“We could tell stories all day long,” Barrett said of Ball. “He was just a really super good friend and I would say very effective and a very good peace officer. He did an excellent job.”

Another longtime friend, Brook Mallak, met Ball when she was 17 and an intern at the Brainerd Police Department when Ball was chief. Mallak credits Ball’s support and belief in her — before she believed in herself — as the reason she went on to law school. Ball took a sincere interest in people, she said.

“He would do anything for you,” longtime friend Mike Barrett said of Frank Ball. Brainerd Dispatch File Photo

Present for many of the antics, the work restoring cars and the love of working the land, Mallak said Ball was really a kid at heart who could make friends easily.

“He was a larger than life person, at the same time, was down to earth, humble and kind,” Mallak said. “He had a very good intuition about people and could see a lot of people for who they really were, and took you as you were, and wanted to know about you and wanted to know about the world and how things worked and what you were doing. He wasn't afraid to try anything, no matter what it was. He was kind of into everything all at once.”

He taught aerobic classes at the YMCA, worked the farm fields, restored muscle cars, had vegetable and flower gardens and was a self-taught craftsman.

Frank Ball at his St. Mathias home, which he converted from a barn, during a 2009 interview. Brainerd Dispatch File Photo

“He was also extremely generous with his time, in helping others,” Mallak said, noting a friend was first married with a tight budget and living in north Brainerd. They had a dog who kept getting away. Ball didn’t know them very well but he volunteered a weekend to help them build a fence to solve the problem.

“He just wanted to do what he could to help others,” Mallak said, noting that story is just an example of who Ball was. “He was such a great man and I’m so thankful that I met him. …

“There are a lot of other people that I know he's impacted and things that he didn't have to do. He did those things because that's what was in his heart and that's just how he felt. He didn't do it because he was going to get any recognition for it. He didn't do it for the glory. He did those things where oftentimes nobody else knew he was doing it except for the person who he was doing that for.”

A Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at St. Mathias Catholic Church. A visitation is 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at Nelson-Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd and also for one hour prior to the Mass at the church Friday. Interment will be in the St. Mathias Parish Cemetery.

Renee Richardson, managing editor, may be reached at 218-855-5852 or renee.richardson@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchBizBuzz.