99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Free screenings available for colon cancer awareness month

Local pick-up sites include the CentraCare’s Baxter Clinic Registration Desk and Long Prairie Clinic Registration Desk.

Dispatch graphic with newspaper sections are stacked against each other
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
March 03, 2023 12:00 PM

BAXTER — Colon and rectal cancer are a leading cause of cancer death for men and women despite being one of the most preventable forms of cancer if treated early.

Regular screening should start at age 45 or sooner if there’s a family history of cancer or other risk factors. Approximately 70% of people with colorectal cancer have no family history.

From now until May 31, people who are age 45 or older can receive a free immunochemical fecal occult blood test Take-Home Colon Screening kit.

Local pick-up sites include the CentraCare’s Baxter Clinic Registration Desk and Long Prairie Clinic Registration Desk.

Kits are limited. The screening kit does not replace a colonoscopy, which is the best method to detect colorectal cancer. To schedule a colonoscopy, contact your doctor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print and complete a consent form available on centracare.com and drop it off at a participating location to receive a free kit.

For more information, visit centracare.com .

Read more

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
Listen: Brainerd Learning Center dedicates renovated space.
March 03, 2023 10:53 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
CWCJudicalCenterSnow.JPG
Local
Brainerd man acquitted in 2015 murder case in court on new charges
March 03, 2023 10:15 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Linsey Strand
Local
Cass Lake-Bena teacher is semifinalist for Minnesota Teacher of the Year
March 03, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report