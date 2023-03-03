Free screenings available for colon cancer awareness month

BAXTER — Colon and rectal cancer are a leading cause of cancer death for men and women despite being one of the most preventable forms of cancer if treated early.

Regular screening should start at age 45 or sooner if there’s a family history of cancer or other risk factors. Approximately 70% of people with colorectal cancer have no family history.

From now until May 31, people who are age 45 or older can receive a free immunochemical fecal occult blood test Take-Home Colon Screening kit.

Local pick-up sites include the CentraCare’s Baxter Clinic Registration Desk and Long Prairie Clinic Registration Desk.

Kits are limited. The screening kit does not replace a colonoscopy, which is the best method to detect colorectal cancer. To schedule a colonoscopy, contact your doctor.

Print and complete a consent form available on centracare.com and drop it off at a participating location to receive a free kit.

For more information, visit centracare.com .