Free estate planning and charitable giving strategies workshop for area residents

WALKER — The Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation, in partnership with local attorneys from Breen and Person Ltd., will have a seminar on the topic of estate planning and charitable giving strategies 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 21 with food and a complementary beverage at Chase on the Lake in Walker.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

There will be approximately 60 minutes of material presented, followed by a question-and-answer session, to conclude by 6:30 p.m. Presenters include Rene A. Millner and Laura J. Hansen, attorneys at Breen & Person; and Terri Foster, Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation executive director.

Topics to be covered at the event will be estate planning essentials, including health care directives, powers of attorney, wills, trusts, and state plan options. The presenters will also offer tax strategies to help reduce potential estate tax and other tax burdens and highlight charitable giving opportunities.

The workshop is free, but registration is requested by Sept. 14 to plan accordingly for food and seating. To register, please go to www.communitygiving.org/events and click on this event or call the foundation at 218-824-5633.

