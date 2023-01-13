Free MLK Day workshop promotes standing up for justice

BRAINERD — In honor of the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., the public is invited to a free presentation about the importance of speaking up against derogatory comments.

Seema Pothini, a nationally known educator and author, will host a workshop 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Central Lakes College.

“Brainerd Public Schools is excited to have the opportunity to bring quality training for our district staff, and along with community partners, to share the opportunity with the entire community,” said Candace Burckhardt, director of student support services and equity.

The workshop at the college’s Chalberg Theatre in Brainerd is designed to “provide concrete tools to support all people with speaking up immediately and effectively when hate, bias or derogatory comments occur.”

The idea for the event began during the 2021-22 school year when the equity task force, under the direction of the School Board, studied student safety and engagement through a districtwide survey sent to parents and students in November 2021 and through focus groups.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candace Burckhardt Contributed / Candace Burckhardt

“One of the findings of this work was that many students, particularly our marginalized students, have experienced identity-based bullying including derogatory slurs and that responses from staff were often not fully effective in changing behavior patterns or repairing the harm that occurred,” Burckhardt said.

Task force members heard Pothini’s presentation at the Region Five Cultivating Communities Summit in September. She will give a presentation to Brainerd Public School’s staff Monday morning before the free event in the evening for the public at the college’s Brainerd campus.

Bullying and harassment related to race and ethnicity, religion, gender, sexual orientation, disability and appearance are regularly experienced by about 30% of the students in the district, according to Burckhardt.

“Experiencing identity-based bullying can lead to reduced academic outcomes, attendance issues and mental health concerns including suicide ideation,” Burckhardt said Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Racial diversity is increasing and 12% of the students in Brainerd Public Schools are Black, American Indian, Hispanic, Asian or mixed race, according to Burckhardt, and there are more than 19 different home languages spoken in the district.

“All of our students and community members need to be prepared to live and collaborate in a multicultural society,” Burckhardt said. “This event will have actionable strategies that can be used when responding to all types of discrimination.”

Sometimes people recognize harmful language or actions but may freeze or feel unsure of how to respond, according to Burckhardt, and the goal of this event is “to give people practical tools and strategies for responding to derogatory language or bigotry in the moment.”

“When adults have the tools to respond effectively to discrimination, we create an environment that is safe and welcoming for all students,” Burckhardt said.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you go

What: “No More ‘Next Time’” workshop about derogatory speech.

“No More ‘Next Time’” workshop about derogatory speech. Who: Seema Pothini, nationally known educator and author.

Seema Pothini, nationally known educator and author. When: 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16.

5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16. Where: Central Lakes College, Chalberg Theatre, Brainerd.

Central Lakes College, Chalberg Theatre, Brainerd. Cost: Free.

FRANK LEE may be reached at 218-855-5863 or at frank.lee@brainerddispatch.com . Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchFL .