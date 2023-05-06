Free water testing May 13 in Pine River

PINE RIVER — A free water event 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Hunt Utilities Group Resilient Living Campus in Pine River will include water testing, photo contest voting and the We Are Water MN interactive exhibit.

Free well water nitrate testing will be available on the spot with no appointment or registration needed and results are usually available within five minutes. For details on how to prepare a water sample to bring to the event visit www.happydancingturtle.org/waw .

The Minnesota Department of Health recommends private well owners test for nitrates every other year. If test results show a high level of nitrates, information will also be available for next steps.

The We Are Water MN traveling exhibit is located at the Hunt Utilities Group Resilient Living Campus in Pine River through June 17. Weekly exhibit hours can be found at www.happydancingturtle.org/waw .

Learn more at www.happydancingturtle.org .

