99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Free water testing May 13 in Pine River

The testing is part of the We Are Water MN interactive exhibit at at Hunt Utilities Group Resilient Living Campus.

Faucet.jpg
Photo illustration by Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:00 AM

PINE RIVER — A free water event 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Hunt Utilities Group Resilient Living Campus in Pine River will include water testing, photo contest voting and the We Are Water MN interactive exhibit.

Free well water nitrate testing will be available on the spot with no appointment or registration needed and results are usually available within five minutes. For details on how to prepare a water sample to bring to the event visit www.happydancingturtle.org/waw .

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

The Minnesota Department of Health recommends private well owners test for nitrates every other year. If test results show a high level of nitrates, information will also be available for next steps.

The We Are Water MN traveling exhibit is located at the Hunt Utilities Group Resilient Living Campus in Pine River through June 17. Weekly exhibit hours can be found at www.happydancingturtle.org/waw .

Learn more at www.happydancingturtle.org .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Math Masters students at a competition in Staples.
Local
Local students take top honors in math competition
May 06, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
The Center Sign.jpg
Lifestyle
Senior Calendar - Week of May 8-12
May 06, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
0216_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - May 6
May 06, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Molly Wieland
Prep
Softball: Warriors record sweep of Lumberjacks
May 04, 2023 08:40 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
vehicles driving on the road.
Local
Council receives estimate for Highway 210 pedestrian bridge
May 04, 2023 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Lake Mille Lacs ice piles up.
Local
Mille Lacs Lake ice on the move
May 02, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Trailer on street - north Brainerd
Local
Public to weigh in on on-street trailer parking regulations
May 05, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke