News | Local

Frosty morning

Layer of frost coats the landscape in central Minnesota

Frosyruralscene.jpg
Horses stay close to the barn which is surrounded by frosty trees Monday, Jan 9, 2023, as frost coated the countryside south of Brainerd.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Steven L. Kohls
By Steven L. Kohls
January 10, 2023 02:00 PM
FrostyRuralScene3.jpg
A red barn contrasts with the frosty trees in the background Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, south of Brainerd.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
FrostyruralScene2.jpg
A bur oak stands in contrast to a background of frosty trees on the Cook Road Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, south of Brainerd.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Steven L. Kohls
By Steven L. Kohls
I was raised on a farm in western Minnesota where I participated in 4-H, high school sports, and everything that farm kids do for fun after chores. Graduated from Ridgewater Community College with an AA degree and my first taste of newspapering. I worked a summer on the Ortonville Independent as a reporter and photographer.
