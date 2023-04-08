Funding available for child care providers in Crow Wing County
Crow Wing County is committed to addressing the shortage of quality child care in the area with a new funding opportunity.
BRAINERD — Crow Wing County allocated American Rescue Plan Act funds toward child care assistance grants available to existing child care providers and startup child care businesses.
Applications are submitted online and must be completed by 4 p.m. May 3.
County funds must be used to implement solutions to reduce the child care shortage in Crow Wing County, including but not limited to funding for:
Eligible Expenses
- Child care business startup or expansion,
- Training,
- Facility modifications or improvements required for licensing, and assistance with licensing and other regulatory requirements,
- Equipment included but not limited to playground equipment, safety equipment, technology, curriculum, etc.
Requirements
- Physical location must be in Crow Wing County,
- Must be licensed through the state of Minnesota or obtaining a license to operate. Funds will not be distributed until proof of license is obtained,
- Acceptance of these child care funds is a commitment to remain in business for two years.
For the online application:
Visit the Brainerd Lakes Area Economic Development Corp. website at
growbrainerdlakes.org/
for an online application.
- Applicants will be required to upload a proposal narrative. This is an overview of the proposed project. Describe how this project will increase the supply of quality child care, targeted communities served, projected timeline of the project, and what the requested funds will be used for.
- Applicants will be required to upload a detailed budget, which lists out each expense and the amount along with a budget narrative to explain the numbers.
- For startup businesses, it is required to provide a business plan and detailed financial projections. Brainerd Lakes Area Economic Development Corp. can connect applicants with a business consultant if assistance is needed to fulfill the requirements.
For questions, call 218-828-0096 or email tyler@growbrainerdlakes.org
