Fundraising bridge playing event set Sept. 17

All area bridge players are invited to attend a fundraising bridge event on Sunday, Sept. 17 at the Legacy Clubhouse.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Pink Ribbon Cupboard, a local organization dedicated to helping those undergoing breast cancer treatment with non-medical needs and expenses.

The Slams and Sets Bridge Outing will begin at 1 p.m. in the Legacy Clubhouse (County Road 70 just off Pine Beach Road). Both duplicate bridge and party bridge games will be played. Prizes and refreshments are part of the event, which has a $25 entry fee ($50 for a team of two).

The Pink Ribbon Cupboard began in 2010 for women and men undergoing treatment for breast cancer. This program offers emergency assistance for non-medical needs and expenses that are a direct result of the burden arising from having a serious medical condition. Kathy Buxton, a long-time breast cancer advocate, is the founder/project manager for The Pink Ribbon Cupboard.

Funds are raised by donations and fundraising events throughout the year by the Pink Ribbon Cupboard and businesses who support the endeavor. Financial assistance from The Pink Ribbon Cupboard is determined on a case-by-case basis. The fund is administered by the St. Joseph’s Foundation, and they do so with no administrative cost, so 100% of all funds raised are returned to the community in the form of grants to families in need.

The Legacy Clubhouse has a full kitchen and bar, so that players will be able to order food and drink prior to the event, or players can remain afterward and enjoy the offerings.

Players can register for the event by contacting Bruce Buxton at brucebuxtonwsn@gmail.com or Patrick Spradlin at patrickspradlin55@gmail.com . When registering, indicate whether you’d be playing in the duplicate or party bridge game. Teams are encouraged; individuals who register singly will be paired with a partner.

Registration deadline is Sept. 12.

