Future assessments from Oak Street project up in the air

BRAINERD — Construction work is now complete on Oak Street in Brainerd, but the project has drawn concerns from nearby residents about future assessments.

And city officials can’t promise anything will be done about it.

A group of residents who live near where traffic was detoured for the project told the council earlier this month about not only safety concerns with the increased traffic but also extra vehicles — specially semitrailers — tearing up the road. The residents said they worried about being assessed for all the extra damage in the future when their roads inevitably have to be repaired.

The Safe Routes to School project on Oak Street behind Harrison Elementary School detoured traffic to Southeast 14th Street, Norwood Street and Southeast 17th Street. At the same time, work on Highway 25 east of Brainerd detoured traffic to Thiesse Road, South Sixth Street and Washington Street, but many drivers tried to cut across Oak Street instead and ended up rerouted through that detour.

Southeast 17th Street resident Daniel Wahl said the work was poorly timed and planned and told the council the residents should not be responsible for extra repair costs that might come out of that scenario.

Council members directed staff July 3 to look into the city’s assessment policy and see if there is any precedent for lowering future assessments in a scenario like this.

City Engineer/Public Works Director Jessie Dehn told them July 17 there are no such policies within the city, nor in any other cities she reached out to. Providing assessment relief to these residents, he said, could set a dangerous precedent for future projects.

Council members Jeff Czeczok and Mike O’Day agreed.

“I don’t want to set a precedent of every time somebody has a detour, we drop their assessment,” O’Day said. “... It’s inconvenient, yes, but it’s going to happen.”

He said the residents did make a solid point about large trucks going over roads that were not rated for them but added staff should just take extra care to patch the streets well after the project concluded.

Later Monday night, council member Gabe Johnson said he thinks the city should do something about assessments on those roads in the future, but he thinks that is a job for the council members who are in place whenever those projects happen.

“We should make note that when the assessments are being sent out in a few years that the city detoured trucks that are too big to even fit on that road to use it,” Johnson said. “... I think we should take responsibility for our actions.”The council did not take any action on the matter.

In other business July 17, the council:

Approved a temporary on-sale liquor license application from Vigilant Guardian Veterans Motorcycle Club for an event Aug. 18 at the Brainerd Armory.

Accepted donations to the city: $1,000 from Brainerd Community Action for the grand opening of Lyman P. White Park; $250 from Coca Cola for Kids Fishing Clinic; $250 from Walleye Alliance for Kids Fishing Clinic; $400 from All Ways Painting for the field banner program at Memorial Park; $275 from Heartland Detachment Marine Corps League for the field banner program at Memorial Park; $35 from Sean Luthjohn for a memorial tree plaque.

Authorized the hiring of paid on-call firefighters Lee Anderson and Jackson Holmes, effective Aug. 1, earning a trainee firefighter rate of $10.40 per hour.

Accepted the resignation of paid on-call firefighter Matt Ingman, effective July 28.

Directed staff to amend the section of city code about contesting administrative citations. To streamline the process, the council will become the authority to hear and review contested citations instead of selecting a hearing officer from a list of attorneys.

Scheduled a joint workshop with the Parks Board for 4 p.m. July 31. The council also has a workshop with the Brainerd Public Works Commission at 6 p.m. that night.

