Future is uncertain for short-term rentals in Brainerd

BRAINERD — Do short-term rentals help or hinder a city?

That’s the question Brainerd officials are grappling with after receiving permit applications for two facilities after they had already been operating.

Council members declined an interim use permit Aug. 7 for a short-term rental property on South Ninth Street that city staff had found on a vacation rental website.

Community Development Director James Kramvik said staff occasionally look at websites like Airbnb and Vrbo to monitor short-term rentals.

The owner of the property applied for an interim use permit after being approached by city staff, but the biggest problem Mayor Dave Badeaux mentioned at the meeting Aug. 7 was that the property was still up on Airbnb that night, even after the owners had been notified they were operating illegally without a license.

“I’m booking a stay at this place as we speak,” Mayor Dave Badeaux said during the meeting. “Now, somebody tell me why we would OK a short-term rental for someone that has illegally operated, been informed they’re illegally operating and yet still has the property listed. … Why in the world would we have regulations, allow people to operate outside those regulations and then turn around and say, ‘Ah, don’t worry about it. Not a big deal at all’?”

The property was no longer listed the next day.

Council members also took issue with the fact the property owners had recently received a Department of Employment and Economic Development Main Street grant, which Economic Development Authority members thought would be used for long-term housing.

Kramvik said there was nothing in the grant application denoting the property would be used for short-term housing but added the Initiative Foundation — who doled out the grants — did not have an issue with the current use.

Council members voted 6-1 to deny the interim use permit Aug. 7, with Council President Kelly Bevans opposed to the motion.

When faced with another property operating outside a short-term rental permit Monday, Aug. 21, council members made a different decision.

Staff encountered the same scenario with a short-term rental property on Hawkins Drive. As of that night, the owners had gone through a housing inspection and received a rental license. The property was no longer listed online while council members debated the interim use permit.

Council member Mike O’Day argued the matter should be treated the same as the last rental whose permit was denied.

“I think anytime somebody’s doing this, and they get caught because staff looks online and sees that they’re already breaking the law — breaking code — they should wait a year,” O’Day said. “I think this person should wait one year and reapply to the council at that time.”

Badeaux said he was on the fence about short-term rentals as a whole, worrying about more and more of them cropping up and affecting the city’s long-term, high-end housing stock.

“What I want to see is families moving to Brainerd. I want to see people that are looking to move up this way to be able to find good, affordable housing that is of that higher- to mid-level stock,” Badeaux said. “That’s my main concern with these.”

Though O’Day opposed the measure, he was the lone vote against, as the council approved the interim use permit for the property on a vote of 5-1, with Kara Terry absent. Mayor Badeaux does not vote except in the case of a tie.

Before approving the permit, though, council members changed the expiration date from Dec. 31, 2025 to the same day in 2024.

Council member Tiffany Stenglein, who serves as council liaison to the Planning Commission noted this topic is one the commission has already begun taking up.

During the Planning Commission meeting Aug. 16, members discussed what they would like to see in a potentially updated short-term rental ordinance. They reviewed ordinances from other cities around the state. Some — like Eagan and Edina — ban short-term rental properties altogether, while others, like St. Paul and Minneapolis, have strict guidelines on how many can operate.

Like Badeaux, commissioners seemed to either want strict limits on the number or short-term rentals or perhaps do away with them altogether.

“It’s a business that’s happening in our neighborhoods, and I just don’t know how positive for the neighborhoods it is,” Don Gorham said. “... I like the idea of having a limit because otherwise I just see us losing more and more housing stock and the type of housing stock that builds communities.”

If the practice continues, Commission Chair Kevin Yeager said he’d lean toward having a numerical limit rather than a percentage of houses, as some other cities do. Less than 20 units would be his ideal mark.

“But I could also very easily be persuaded into what many, many of our surrounding cities have done, and that is just an outright ban on this type of use until maybe we see that our housing dynamic changes or our need for these units change,” Yeager said. “I do see that there is a need for it, but I’m not sure that it’s worth the cost to the greater (comprehensive) plan.”

Stenglein said she could be persuaded to ban the practice, too, but would also be interested in a limit.

Commissioner Mike Duval said his concern was also with losing housing, especially when the city has an overwhelming demand for more housing right now. He added that he would like to see concrete numbers on the number of rentals and single-family homes in the city, and Kramvik said he could get that information for a future meeting.

Kramvik said he felt he had enough information to create a draft ordinance, which commissioners can review and build upon or could disregard if they decided to ban short-term rentals altogether.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .