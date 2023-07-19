6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Gabriel’s Home to host fundraiser July 22

A rolled newspaper
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:57 AM

BRAINERD — Gabriel’s Home will have a carnival fundraiser 2-5 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at 8118 County Road 108, Brainerd.

Cost is $10 per child and children 3 and under are free. There will be hot dogs, chips, snow cones, games, a bounce house, face painting, horse painting and an opportunity to visit horses, sheep and bunnies.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Gabriel’s Home is a local nonprofit equine rescue whose mission is to bring in horses from the most desperate situations, rehabilitate them and use their experiences to help others. They provide opportunities for children, families and veterans to spend time with the horses, providing peace and healing for both the horse and individuals

This fundraiser will help provide hay, grain and hay cubes for the winter.

By Dispatch staff report
