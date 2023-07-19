Gabriel’s Home to host fundraiser July 22

BRAINERD — Gabriel’s Home will have a carnival fundraiser 2-5 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at 8118 County Road 108, Brainerd.

Cost is $10 per child and children 3 and under are free. There will be hot dogs, chips, snow cones, games, a bounce house, face painting, horse painting and an opportunity to visit horses, sheep and bunnies.

Gabriel’s Home is a local nonprofit equine rescue whose mission is to bring in horses from the most desperate situations, rehabilitate them and use their experiences to help others. They provide opportunities for children, families and veterans to spend time with the horses, providing peace and healing for both the horse and individuals

This fundraiser will help provide hay, grain and hay cubes for the winter.