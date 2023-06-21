Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Gabriel’s Home to host ice cream social

The event is to honor autism.

Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:27 PM

BRAINERD — Gabriel’s Home, a local nonprofit equine rescue whose mission is to bring in horses from the most desperate situations, rehabilitate them and use their experiences to help others, will have an ice cream social honoring autism 1-4 p.m. Sunday, June 25.

There will be hot dogs, ice cream, games, a bounce house, face painting, horse painting and the opportunity to visit the horses, sheep and bunnies.

This family day is for families affected by autism. This is a freewill offering event.

Gabriel’s Home is located at 8118 County Road 108, Brainerd. Call or text 218-839-6882 with questions.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

