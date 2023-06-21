Gabriel’s Home to host ice cream social

BRAINERD — Gabriel’s Home, a local nonprofit equine rescue whose mission is to bring in horses from the most desperate situations, rehabilitate them and use their experiences to help others, will have an ice cream social honoring autism 1-4 p.m. Sunday, June 25.

There will be hot dogs, ice cream, games, a bounce house, face painting, horse painting and the opportunity to visit the horses, sheep and bunnies.

This family day is for families affected by autism. This is a freewill offering event.

Gabriel’s Home is located at 8118 County Road 108, Brainerd. Call or text 218-839-6882 with questions.

