Gabriel’s Home to host St. Patrick’s event

Gabriel’s Home is a local nonprofit equine rescue.

By Dispatch staff report
March 15, 2023 06:27 AM

BRAINERD — There will be a family St. Patrick’s event from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Gabriel’s Home, 8118 County Road 108, Brainerd.

There will be a bonfire, grasshopper s’mores, hot cocoa, hot dogs, games, prize drawings and face painting for kids and an opportunity to visit the horses. There will also be a family selling Girl Scout cookies.

Gabriel’s Home is a local nonprofit equine rescue whose mission is to bring in horses from the most desperate situations, rehabilitate them and use their experiences to help others. They provide opportunities for children, families and veterans to spend time with the horses, providing peace and healing for both the horse and individuals.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

