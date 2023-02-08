99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Gabriel’s Home to host Valentine’s event

News is highlighted as word on keyboard
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
February 08, 2023 05:27 AM
Gabriel’s Home, a local nonprofit equine rescue whose mission is to bring in horses from the most desperate situations, rehabilitate them and use their experiences to help others, will have a Valentine’s event from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at 8118 County Road 108, Brainerd.

There will be a bonfire, s’mores, hot cocoa and hot dogs and an opportunity to spend time with the horses.

A freewill offering will be accepted.

Contact Lisa Kinney with any questions at 218-839-6882. Follow Gabriel’s Home on Facebook for more information.

