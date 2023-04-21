Garrison crash injures Willmar man

GARRISON — A Willmar man was injured in a rollover crash Thursday, April 20, in Garrison.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported the crash at 1:54 p.m. Thursday. David Glenn Randall, 53, was reportedly southbound on Highway 169 in a 2022 Chevrolet Traverse when he lost control near mile marker 233, went off the road and rolled. The vehicle came to rest in the western ditch. Roads were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.

Randall was transported to Mille Lacs Health System in Onamia for non-life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a seat belt, according to the state patrol.

Crow Wing County and Onamia emergency personnel assisted at the scene.

