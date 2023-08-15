Garrison man injured in fiery crash

IRONTON — A 59-year-old Garrison man was injured Monday, Aug. 14, after his vehicle crashed into trees and caught fire on Highway 210 in Crow Wing County.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 9:13 p.m. in Irondale Township, southwest of Ironton. According to the report, a 2000 Buick Lesabre was eastbound on the highway near milepost 135 when it drifted onto the north side ditch, crashed into the trees and caught fire.

The driver of the Buick, Richard Leonard Ringold, was injured and transported to Hennepin County Medical Center hospital in Minneapolis.