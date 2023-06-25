Garrison man suffers serious injuries in ATV rollover

LITTLE FALLS — An 84-year-old Garrison man was seriously injured Friday, June 23, after the all-terrain vehicle he was driving rolled over near Little Falls.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at 9:56 a.m. on 213th Street, west of 195th Avenue, approximately 5 miles north of Little Falls in Ripley Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, David Kowalsky was driving an ATV westbound on 213th Street when he lost control of the vehicle on the roadway and rolled, causing serious injuries. Kowalsky was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance and then transferred to St. Cloud Hospital by Life Link III. Information on his condition was unavailable Sunday afternoon. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Life Link III and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

