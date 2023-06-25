Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Garrison man suffers serious injuries in ATV rollover

David Kowalsky, 84, was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance and then transferred to St. Cloud Hospital by Life Link III.

Morrison County Sheriff Squad
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 2:00 PM

LITTLE FALLS — An 84-year-old Garrison man was seriously injured Friday, June 23, after the all-terrain vehicle he was driving rolled over near Little Falls.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at 9:56 a.m. on 213th Street, west of 195th Avenue, approximately 5 miles north of Little Falls in Ripley Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, David Kowalsky was driving an ATV westbound on 213th Street when he lost control of the vehicle on the roadway and rolled, causing serious injuries. Kowalsky was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance and then transferred to St. Cloud Hospital by Life Link III. Information on his condition was unavailable Sunday afternoon. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Life Link III and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

