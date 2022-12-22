Garrison Township crash injures Deerwood woman

GARRISON — A Deerwood woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday, Dec. 21, in Garrison Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported the crash at 12:57 p.m. Wednesday, when 43-year-old Danielle Dawn Sundly was driving east on Highway 18 in her 2010 Saturn Vue. Sundly started to make a right turn but instead made a left turn in front of a 2017 Honda CRV driven by 72-year-old Brainerd man Daniel Raymond Levno.

Levno had been behind Sundly and was attempting to go around her when she made the left turn.

Sundly was transported to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby for non-life-threatening injuries. Levno was not injured.

Roads were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.