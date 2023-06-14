Give green beans a chance

It’s the year of the green bean in Crow Wing County, and this week is the perfect time to get seeds in the ground for a summer bounty.

As part of the One Vegetable One Community program sponsored by Crow Wing Energized, the green bean topped the field among community members as the 2023 Vegetable of the Year. Also called string beans or snap beans, green beans can be eaten cooked, pickled or raw. They’re a rich source of Vitamins A, C and K, as well as iron and potassium. Each cup contains approximately 30 calories.

The most recent Crow Wing County Community Health Survey found that 2 out of 3 adults in Crow Wing County (65.7%) are not eating the recommended five or more fruits and vegetables a day. Crow Wing Energized launched the One Vegetable One Community initiative to encourage healthy eating.

Growing beans

Local gardeners are asked to grow green beans in their garden this year, as are those trying their hand at gardening for the first time. Crow Wing Energized is distributing free bush bean seeds at Brainerd Family YMCA, Brainerd Public Library, Crosslake Chamber of Commerce, Cub Foods in Baxter and Brainerd, Nisswa Chamber of Commerce, SuperValu in Pequot Lakes, The Center in Brainerd and Visit Brainerd.

While you might picture a tall stalk — maybe even big enough to climb — not all beans grow long and lanky like a pole bean variety. Bush bean varieties grow about 2 feet tall and do not require any kind of support. Like many garden vegetables, beans prefer full sun, with at least six hours of sun daily. They grow best in slightly acidic to neutral soil, with clay or silt providing better bean growth than sandy soils.

Beans are best planted directly in the garden as seeds once the soil warms and all danger of frost has passed — late May or early June in USDA Hardiness Zone 3B. Plant seeds in rows 2-3 feet apart with seeds 4 inches apart in each row. Bush beans have a shorter flowering and production period than pole beans, although planting them in succession (sections started a week or two apart) through early August will ensure continual harvest. Bush bean varieties may also be planted in containers.

Beans tend to sprout quickly in the garden, usually within five to 10 days if the soil is warm. Keep soil well-watered, especially if planted in sandier soil. If the soil is wet only an inch or 2 below the surface, keep watering. Because legumes fix their own nitrogen, beans require little to no fertilizer.

Controlling weeds around bean plants is important because they have shallow root systems. It’s best to work with plants, both weeding and harvesting, during midday when plants are dry.

In 50-65 days, beans should be ready to harvest and eat. They can be picked at any stage of pod formation, but try to pick them before they begin to bulge, as they may be more fibrous. Green beans will be fine at room temperature for several hours, although refrigeration is recommended if they are not cooked immediately. If selecting beans for canning purposes, pick more mature beans so they’re likely to remain firm after processing.

Bean bites

Beans, especially the stringless varieties, can be eaten raw straight out of the garden. But they can also be prepared in countless ways and are a staple in cuisines all over the world. Here’s some recipes for tasty green beans from Crow Wing County Master Gardeners.

Steamed Green Beans with Parmesan Cheese

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, if available, or any kind of parmesan

¾ pound green beans, trimmed and cleaned

Salt and pepper

Lemon zest and/or juice (optional

In a small bowl, combine the butter with the cheese and season with salt and pepper.

In a saucepan, set a steamer basket over 1 inch of water and bring to a boil.

Add the beans and steam until crisp-tender, about 5 minutes.

Pat the beans dry with a towel and transfer to a bowl.

Top with the butter/cheese mix and finish with a sprinkle of lemon zest and/or a splash of lemon juice.

Chinese Garlic Green Beans

1 pound green beans , tough ends removed

3 to 4 tablespoons peanut oil (or vegetable)

6 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons minced ginger

1 tablespoon Chinese rice wine (or dry sherry, or chicken broth)

1 teaspoon soy sauce

1/2 teaspoon salt

Chili flakes

After rinsing the green beans, thoroughly pat dry.

Heat 3 tablespoons of oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat until hot.

Turn to medium heat and add the green beans.

Toss to coat well with the oil.

Spread out the green beans as much as possible and sprinkle with the salt.

Let cook without touching for 2 to 3 minutes, until the bottom starts to blister and turn golden.

Remove any green beans that have blistered and charred on one side and transfer them to a big plate.

Keep cooking the rest of the green beans, flipping occasionally and taking out the ones that are blistered. The whole process should take about 6 to 8 minutes.

If the pan looks dry, add the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil. Otherwise, directly add the garlic and ginger to the pan.

Stir and cook for a few minutes to release fragrance.

Add back all the cooked green beans and stir to mix a few times.

Pour in the rice wine and soy sauce and sprinkle with salt.

Stir immediately to mix everything well.

Taste the green beans. Adjust seasoning by adding more salt or soy sauce, if needed.

Transfer everything to a big plate.

Sprinkle with chili flakes, if using. Serve hot as a side. Source: omnivorescookbook.com.

Crow Wing Energized is a grassroots movement dedicated to improving the health and wellness of Crow Wing County residents through a focus on Healthy Choices, Mental Fitness, Workplace Wellness, and Community Connections. For more information about free resources, volunteering, classes and events, go to https://crowwingenergized.org

The Dispatch partnered with Crow Wing Energized for a regular column to help motivate health and wellness in the community.