Glynn, Swanson join BLACF Board of Directors

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation recently announced Tyler Glynn and Quinn Swanson have joined the foundation’s board of directors.

The current board of 12 members governs the foundation, conducts development activities, approves grant recommendations; and works to engage people, connect resources, and build community. All members are volunteers and serve up to three, three-year terms.

Tyler Glynn is the executive director for Brainerd Lakes Area Economic Development Corporation, a role he started in 2020. He was hired in 2017 to lead BLAEDC’s new initiative, the BLAEDC Unified Fund, as the economic development officer. Glynn took the lead with daily economic development activities and BLAEDC’s Business Retention and Expansion Program, which brought him face to face with the business leaders in Crow Wing County. Before moving to the Brainerd area in 2015, Glynn spent 20 plus years working in marketing, sales and commercial banking.

Glynn has a bachelor’s degree from Hamline University where he majored in economics and participated in both football and baseball. Along with his new role as a board member of the Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation, Glynn also serves on the board of directors for the Lakes Area United Way and as president of the West Pines Homeowners Association at Grand View Lodge. Glynn and his wife Michelle have three daughters.

Quinn Swanson classifies herself as a hometown gal having grown up and returned post college to live in the area. Swanson is executive director for Pine River-based Happy Dancing Turtle, a nonprofit dedicated to growing good stewards of the planet. She has worked with the nonprofit for nearly two decades. Over the years, Swanson has served on 10 area service and nonprofit boards. She is invested in being a force for good and looks forward to continuing that work through her service to the BLACF. She and her husband, Roy Hamilton, live outside Backus where she enjoys time spent creating, being outdoors (especially in the summer months) and with loved ones.

“Both these new members are passionate about their communities and bring an immense amount of expertise and offer a unique perspective on community needs while having demonstrated experience in championing community projects,” said Terri Foster, Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation executive director, in a news release. “We are excited to welcome them to the board to aid us in continuing the good work that we do in the Brainerd lakes area.”